Greystar Real Estate Partners, a global multifamily company, launched funding for Greystar Partners, a $500 million debt fund focused on acquiring subordinated and securitized debt issued by the government sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“The formation of Greystar Credit Partners is a logical progression for us. Greystar Founder and CEO Bob Faith said in a statement.

“Our principal business is utilizing our global rental housing platform to provide services and invest alongside our partners and clients. We are driven to explore new avenues where we can positively leverage our extensive operating expertise and scale,” he added.

Greystar appointed Managing Director Brett Lashley to oversee Greystar Credit Partners’ investment activity. Lashley has more than 20 years of industry experience and prior to joining Greystar in 2009, he worked was managing director and COO at ORIX Finance. Before that, he was with Bear Stearns & Co. in fixed income sales.

“Our vertically-integrated rental housing platform, together with our intimate knowledge of the origination and underwriting guidelines utilized by the GSEs, positions us well to invest in the most subordinate part of the capital structure,” Lashley said in a statement.

“We’ve been diligent about building a platform that allows us to quickly distill actionable data from very local markets around the country. And we like the risk/return metrics these instruments make available, particularly when our internal data provides the appropriate guidance. We’ll be patient stewards of this capital and look forward to successfully advancing our investment strategy when the right opportunities present themselves.”