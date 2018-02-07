In January, loanDepot unveiled an ambitious plan to disrupt the homebuying process and sees the national lender expanding beyond lending and into facilitating the entire real estate transaction through a service called mello Home.



On Wednesday, LD Holdings Group, the parent company of loanDepot, announced it has named former Keller Williams CEO Chris Heller to lead mello Home’s business.

mello Home is an expansion of mello, loanDepot’s proprietary digital lending platform that the company introduced last year. mello includes three different segments, a web-based consumer portal, a mobile point-of-sale system, and a fully digital mortgage loan application. mello Home connects pre-approved homebuyers with verified real estate agents in their local market.

"A one-stop-shop for buying, financing, and improving homes is finally here thanks to loanDepot and mello Home," Heller said. "Together, we enable people to get home purchase or improvement loans any time from any device, then connect with verified local real estate agents and contractors to finish the job fast.”

Heller served as president of Keller Williams’ worldwide division and then as CEO of Keller Williams from 2010 to 2017, as the firm grew to become the largest residential brokerage by agent count, homes sold, and sales volume with more than 930 offices and 177,000 agents.

Heller and loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh came together on their shared vision that a one-stop-shop for housing requires expert loan consultants, real estate agents, and contractors licensed nationwide, and large-scale custom technology to link them all together with customers, according to the company.

"It's simple: serve customers with the best people and technology. That's how loanDepot became the fifth largest U.S. lender in just eight years," said Hsieh. "Now with mello Home, we've hired the nation's top real estate CEO and continue growing our 450+ technology team every week to give our customers one place to manage the business of their home."