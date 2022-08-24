3 HW Annual panels to reignite your passion for the housing industry

It has been a nonstop year for the housing industry. From sky-high home prices to fluctuating mortgage rates and staffing changes, it is no wonder that Realtors, loan officers and other industry professionals are feeling burnt out. Not to worry, there are panels at HW Annual to re-ignite your passion for the housing industry and help you improve your work-life balance, or should we say work-life harmony, to avoid burnout.

This panel, featuring Carrie Gusmus, AJ Barkley, Charmaine Brown, Dalila Ramos and Courtney Graham, will give show you that you are not alone in the struggle to balance work and home life. It is a conversation that everyone needs to participate in. The housing industry tends to promote competitive careers that can lead you to burn the midnight oil, but these industry veterans will share their tips and tricks for making the most of their time at home and the office.

Fight burnout by getting inspiration from these industry disruptors. Real estate leaders Marc King, Nick Bailey and Josh Harley will speak on this panel about how they’ve revolutionized the standard industry offerings. Everything from iBuying to digitized mortgage experiences will be covered. There is still a world of innovation to be uncovered and these professionals can help reignite your passion for the industry and it’s progress.

Designed for c-suite professionals, you can keep the inspiration coming all day long at the Vanguard Forum, an invite-only subsection of HW Annual 2022. Get both inspiration and advice from the CEOs who are sharing their tips and ticks, successes and failures and tales of day-to-day work with the most powerful room in housing. These playbooks aim to keep you motivated even when the market turns.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Catch these and many more amazing panels to reignite your passion for the industry amongst your peers and colleagues. Don’t miss a chance to hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. As a reminder, HW+ members get exclusive pricing and receive 50% off the ticket price. Go here to register if you’re an HW+ member or to sign-up for HW+ to get access to that pricing.