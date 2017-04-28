Housing industry praises Trump's selection of Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary

For those in the housing industry, Pam Patenaude’s name is well known.

Patenaude currently serves as the president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families, previously served as the director of housing policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, and served as the Department of Housing and Urban Development assistant secretary for community, planning and development under President George W. Bush.

So, it should come as no shock that the housing industry supports the Trump administration’s announcement that it is nominating Patenaude to serve as the HUD deputy secretary.

Declarations of support for Patenaude came in quickly after the White House’s announcement of her nomination, including from some of the housing industry’s biggest groups, and from Patenaude’s potential boss at HUD.

“Pam’s extensive knowledge of housing issues and dedicated service to this Department under two previous administrations makes her an exceptional choice for the position of Deputy Secretary,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement.

“Most recently, Pam led the Department’s field operations and served as Assistant Secretary for the Office of Community Planning and Development,” Carson continued.

“She will bring a wealth of experience and steady leadership to HUD in her new role,” Carson added. “I look forward to working with her to achieve more efficient and effective housing policies that create jobs, strengthen communities, and ensure safe, affordable housing for all Americans.”

David Stevens, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association and a former HUD Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner, said that Patenaude is an “exceptional choice” for the position.

“Personally, I have worked with her for a number of years and she is exactly the kind of leader who will help support the secretary and also address the critical issues ahead for HUD,” Stevens said in a statement. “She has a well-informed understanding of the agency, and essential technical knowledge of the real-estate finance industry. I would encourage the Senate to move swiftly in confirming her nomination.”

The National Association of Realtors declared Patenaude an “ideal” choice.

“The National Association of Realtors commends the Trump administration for its nomination of Pam Patenaude for the position of deputy secretary,” NAR President William Brown said in a statement.

“Pam’s extensive and strong background in real estate and housing will be an asset, and NAR has long enjoyed a strong relationship with Pam working on and advancing regulatory and policy initiatives,” Brown continued.

“Pam is an ideal candidate for the position; she understands the issues that impact the industry and our Realtor members, and we look forward to continuing our work together with HUD and Pam upon her confirmation to ensure that owning a home remains accessible and affordable so that more individuals can realize their dream of homeownership,” Brown concluded. “We encourage the Senate to move quickly and confirm her nomination.”

Granger MacDonald, the chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, also praised Patenaude.

“NAHB commends the choice of Pamela Hughes Patenaude to become HUD deputy secretary,” MacDonald said.

“NAHB has had the opportunity to work with Pamela Patenaude in the past on important housing issues during her time as president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for America's Families,” MacDonald continued. “We look forward to continuing this productive relationship with Ms. Patenaude to address the nation's critical housing needs as she takes on a new leadership role at HUD.”

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals also lent its support to Patenaude’s nomination.

"Pam is well versed on the issues related to Hispanic homeownership and will do an outstanding job serving the nation's housing needs," said Gary Acosta, co-founder and CEO of NAHREP, adding that NAHREP “looks forward to working with Patenaude and HUD to advance the association's mission in the coming years.”

Affordable housing advocates also declared their support for Patenaude.

The National Housing Conference joined in supporting Patenaude, who has served on the organization’s board of governors.

“The National Housing Conference is pleased to see Pamela Hughes Patenaude nominated as Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development,” NHC President and CEO Chris Estes said.

“She has been a housing leader in a variety of roles, not least of them a member of NHC’s Board of Governors,” Estes said. “She knows both the business of affordable housing and the powerful role it plays to help people and communities prosper. There is great potential for bipartisan solutions to the nation’s housing challenges, and we hope Ms. Patenaude can help lead the department in those efforts. NHC congratulates her and urges the Senate to confirm her swiftly.”

Diane Yentel, the president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, also celebrated Patenaude’s nomination.

“The National Low Income Housing Coalition congratulates Pam Patenaude on her nomination as deputy secretary of HUD,” Yentel said. “Ms. Patenaude is a strong leader with decades of experience cultivating bipartisan solutions to America’s affordable rental housing crisis. She has deep knowledge of, experience with and appreciation for the critical programs she will oversee.”

Yentel also said that the organization urges the Senate to confirm Patenaude. “We look forward to working with her to preserve, improve and expand the critical programs necessary to end homelessness and housing poverty for the millions of families who struggle to pay their rent each month,” Yentel added.

The National Fair Housing Alliance also threw its full support behind Patenaude.

“Pamela Hughes Patenaude is eminently qualified to serve as the Deputy Secretary of HUD,” Shanna Smith, president and CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance, said.

“Mrs. Patenaude is a person who possesses keen insight and a broad vision for ways to expand equal housing opportunities in America,” Smith continued.

“She knows that we are recovering from a critical housing crisis. The National Fair Housing Alliance and HUD estimate that each year there are over 4 million instances of housing discrimination and only 28,000 complaints are reported to federal, state and private non-profit fair housing agencies,” Smith said.

“Moreover, in Washington, D.C. a person with a minimum wage job would have to work 138 hours per week to afford the average one-bedroom apartment. This horrendous expense has become the norm in cities with high priced housing and low availability,” Smith continued.

“Pamela Patenaude is someone who has not only the desire to making housing opportunities better for all people, she has the skill-set to get the job done,” Smith concluded. “The National Fair Housing Alliance welcomes this announcement from the White House and eagerly looks forward to working with Secretary Ben Carson and Deputy Secretary Pamela Patenaude to make every neighborhood a place full of opportunity.”

Terri Ludwig, president & CEO of Enterprise Community Partners, also declared support for Patenaude.

“Pam’s deep understanding of affordable housing challenges and remarkable expertise make her an exemplary choice for deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,” Ludwig said.

“Her commitment to creating communities in which all people have a fair shot at success, her expertise in forging bipartisan policy solutions and the heart that she brings to her work every day will serve HUD and America well. Making well-designed homes affordable must be a part of America’s economic agenda,” Ludwig continued.

“She is a long-time supporter of bipartisan solutions to America’s housing challenges and rightfully known as someone who draws on and builds support for good ideas, wherever they are found,” Ludwig added.

“Pam recognizes that investments in quality, affordable homes must be a part of America’s economic agenda. Enterprise will work with the Administration, HUD and Congress to increase opportunity in communities across the country, beginning with making well-designed homes affordable and connected to resources like quality healthcare, jobs, schools and transit,” Ludwig concluded.