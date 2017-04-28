Investments Lending Real Estate Servicing

Trump picks Pam Patenaude to serve as HUD deputy secretary

Currently serves as president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation

April 28, 2017
Ben Lane
HousingWire Woman of Influence Pam Patenaude (pictured above with daughter, Megan) was originally shortlisted to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That position ended up going to Ben Carson, as HousingWire first reported.

Now in another HousingWire first, President Donald Trump plans to install Patenaude in the true position of power at HUD – deputy secretary.

Back in November, rumors began to emerge that the Trump administration was considering Patenaude, who currently serves as the president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families, to serve as the HUD secretary.

The HUD secretary, like many other Cabinet positions, is the public face of the department, conducting meetings with housing leaders around the country, listening to local concerns, and celebrating milestones.

The deputy secretary, however, handles most of the day-to-day operations. And the Trump administration announced Friday that Patenaude is its choice to serve in that key role.

Readers of HousingWire will likely be familiar with Patenaude, as she was featured on the cover of HousingWire Magazine last year, and previously recognized as one of HousingWire Magazine’s Women of Influence in 2013. 

In fact, Patenaude’s inclusion as a HousingWire Woman of Influence was actually noted in the White House’s announcement of her appointment. From the White House:

Ms. Patenaude is currently the President of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for America’s Families. Previously, she served as Director of the Bipartisan Policy Center Housing Commission. Ms. Patenaude earned her B.S. from Saint Anselm College and her Master of Science Community Economic Development degree from Southern New Hampshire University. Her awards include: HousingWire 2013 Woman of Influence and the Saint Anselm College Alumni Award of Merit 2006.

Patenaude is a former adviser to Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. During the younger Bush’s administration, Patenaude served as HUD assistant secretary for community, planning and development.

Here’s a more complete look at her bio:

  • Executive vice president of the Urban Land Institute and founding executive director of the ULI Terwilliger Center for Workforce Housing
  • HUD assistant deputy secretary for field policy and management
  • HUD assistant secretary for community, planning and development
  • State director and deputy chief of staff for U.S. Senator Bob Smith
  • Vice president of Manor Homes Builders
  • Administered the Section 8 rental assistance program at the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority

Patenaude will now go through a Senate confirmation before taking over officially at HUD, if approved.

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

