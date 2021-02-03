What's ahead for servicers in 2021?
What's ahead for servicers in 2021?

The latest HousingWire magazine is out now, and this episode breaks down the biggest takeaways from the cover story on the unique challenges servicers face in 2021.

Mortgage

Why mortgage lending standards will ease in 2021

Loosening expected occur despite a projected rise in delinquencies

home sales

Economists and housing experts say mortgage lending standards will likely loosen in 2021, despite the increased risk of delinquencies ahead.

Such a scenario illustrates the growing disparities in the U.S. housing market. As one struggling group of homeowners braces for the end of forbearance and navigates COVID-19-related economic shocks, another segment is better positioned than ever to scoop up properties that become available.

If this happens, it would prove a dramatic contrast to that of the financial crisis, in which lenders tightened credit standards from 2007 through 2010, said Curt Long, National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions chief economist and vice president of research.

“Nevertheless, the fact that high-income households have fared so much better than low-income ones over the past year means that there may still be a lack of access to credit for low-income households even if underwriting standards do ease somewhat this year,” Long said.

