Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series starting on July 7th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in real estate.

Zillow’s Matthew Speakman on latest existing home sales
Zillow’s Matthew Speakman on latest existing home sales

In this episode, Speakman discusses the latest existing home sales report, which indicates that existing home sales are down for the fourth consecutive month.

Housing inventory is about to get better — here's why
Housing inventory is about to get better — here's why

Low housing inventory has driven up home prices all over the U.S. But we should see some relief in the next several months and into 2022.

How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element
How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element

Radian Ready helps overcome the challenges title services face in today's digital landscape by simplifying title review, so borrowers understand the process from start to finish.

Sponsored Content

Wholesale lenders special reports

Ten companies offering solutions to help brokers close loans faster and more efficiently

Mortgage brokers don’t just prepare documents, they manage customer relationships and work with all parties to ensure an easy real estate transaction process. Due to the current market, brokers are having to do even more to ensure their clients are receiving excellent service. To maintain their portfolios, brokers are turning to wholesale lenders who can provide the technology and resources needed to help service their clients. The ten companies featured in this section offer solutions to help brokers handle high volumes so they can close loans faster and more efficiently.

Angel Oak
Caliber
CF Wholesale
Finance of America
Flagstar Bank
Freedom Mortgage
PennyMac
ServiceLink
Sierra Pacific
United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM)

Most Popular Articles

HW+ Atlanta inventory
Housing market inventory is about to get better

Low housing market inventory has driven up home prices all over the U.S. But we should see some relief in the next several months.

Jun 29, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Customer service experience and business satisfaction survey. Woman hand using smart phone with icon five star symbol to increase rating of company concept
How PCV Murcor provides high level of customer service

While appraisers are facing challenges brought on by COVID-19, PCV Murcor is using its expertise in data and customer service to streamline the process for all parties involved.

Jul 01, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please