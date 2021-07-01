Wholesale lenders special reports

Mortgage brokers don’t just prepare documents, they manage customer relationships and work with all parties to ensure an easy real estate transaction process. Due to the current market, brokers are having to do even more to ensure their clients are receiving excellent service. To maintain their portfolios, brokers are turning to wholesale lenders who can provide the technology and resources needed to help service their clients. The ten companies featured in this section offer solutions to help brokers handle high volumes so they can close loans faster and more efficiently.
Angel Oak
Caliber
CF Wholesale
Finance of America
Flagstar Bank
Freedom Mortgage
PennyMac
ServiceLink
Sierra Pacific
United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM)