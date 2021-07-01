With Caliber Reconnect, brokers are alerted when their borrower is likely to refinance or purchase a new home

In today’s hot housing market where homes are selling quickly, brokers are busier than ever. As purchase transactions move back to the forefront of lending, the broker channel will only continue to grow and gain momentum. Caliber Home Loans, Inc., a home loan company, offers resources to help support a broker’s business for continued success.

“‘High tech – High touch’ is our mantra as we develop industry-leading tools and resources with a never-ending commitment to the relationships with our brokers and team members,” CEO Sanjiv Das said.

Caliber offers a “triple play” of resources to help elevate a broker’s business. The first resource is its newly renovated Broker Portal that brings the power of its proprietary H2O origination system together with an elegant interface to highlight next steps, critical tasks and key contacts. The second, Caliber Club was created for brokers to enjoy unique access to education and networking within the broad enterprise. The third, Caliber Reconnect, alerts brokers when their customers are likely to refinance or purchase a new home.

By investing in retained servicing, Caliber also supports broker partners’ relationships for life through programs like Caliber Reconnect, which creates referral opportunities using the same sophisticated modeling that Caliber’s direct channels use to maintain their relationships.

Caliber Reconnect includes MLS Trigger that alerts brokers when a shared borrower’s property has been listed for sale on MLS. Caliber’s Purchase Predictor also sends brokers an alert when a shared borrower is identified to have a high propensity to purchase a new home now, or in the future.

“Since starting the program in May 2018, Caliber has provided nearly 200,000 notifications to their broker community,” said David Schroder, EVP, Third Party Originations. “While embracing technology, we’ve never lost sight of the value in local connection with regionally-based underwriters, experienced Account Executives who can consult with confidence, and hands-on product expertise like our dedicated VA Lending team.”

Caliber’s broker partners receive their own Account Executive and access to experienced loan professionals who know the requirements of their specific region.

“What makes Caliber different, and powerful for brokers, is our broad presence and knowledge of the markets,” said Tony Kottenbrock, SVP, Wholesale Lending. “Our six regional operations centers know your market and enable real relationships when you need experience support. Caliber is a leader in all origination channels which empowers brokers with the insights that bring.”

Sanjiv Das, Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Das is a Senior Financial Executive with over 30 years of extensive experience in Consumer Banking and Capital Markets and a track record of leading large financial service organizations both within the United States and internationally.

David Schroder, EVP, Third Party Originations David Schroder has worked to innovate and achieve breakthrough growth in mortgage origination through digital marketing, dynamic sales delivery, customer-oriented process design and team member empowerment.