Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series starting on July 7th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in real estate.

Zillow’s Matthew Speakman on latest existing home sales

In this episode, Speakman discusses the latest existing home sales report, which indicates that existing home sales are down for the fourth consecutive month.

Housing inventory is about to get better — here's why

Low housing inventory has driven up home prices all over the U.S. But we should see some relief in the next several months and into 2022.

How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element

Radian Ready helps overcome the challenges title services face in today's digital landscape by simplifying title review, so borrowers understand the process from start to finish.

Sponsored Content

Sierra Pacific’s Fast Track process gives brokers a more robust pre-approval, shortening cycle times

Sierra Pacific Wholesale providers a collaborative lender relationship to help broker community

In today’s booming housing market, mortgage brokers want to be able to close loans faster and more efficiently. To do that, they need to partner with experienced Account Executives and an operations team that are equipped to handle high volumes. Sierra Pacific Wholesale understands what it takes for brokers to win – and that’s working with the right partner. 

“We’re problem solvers ready to dig in to overcome any obstacles to get their deals done,” said Jim Coffrini, President and CEO. “We have a proven legacy of supporting brokers with unparalleled service throughout the entire process by strengthening the human approach, while also integrating technology. Our partners have come to trust that we’re real people like them and our goals are aligned.”

Sierra Pacific Wholesale has been in business for over 30 years, providing a broad perspective that detects challenges automation can miss. The company offers the latest technology because they know it’s no longer a luxury, but a necessity for brokers to have these resources. 

Sierra Pacific’s proprietary broker portal, ExpressLoan, features an array of customized tools that provide Sierra Pacific’s Third-Party Originator (TPO) partners a more intuitive and modern technology experience that supports the client experience provided by Sierra Pacific Wholesale.

The company’s Fast Track process allows brokers to instantly validate the borrower’s employment, income and assets prior to submitting the loan. This gives brokers a more robust pre-approval that can compete with cash offers, and subsequently, shorten the processing and underwriting cycle times by almost half. 

Chief Production Officer Jay Promisco said. “With precise goals and a commitment to the mortgage industry’s future, Sierra Pacific is focused on supporting its partners with industry expertise, collaboration and an array of product offerings”

While Sierra Pacific’s team understands that technology creates efficiencies, they also believe a human approach is still critically important in this business because it strengthens our relationships.

“To us, being the best means being there every step of the way for our Broker partners and we have done that consistently over decades,” said Coffrini. “We are one of the very few lenders in operation today under the same name and same ownership as we were when we first entered wholesale.”

Sierra Pacific Wholesale wants to help the broker community continue to flourish by providing a collaborative lender relationship. Because of this, the company is making significant investments in its technology, processes, team and company infrastructure to support that growth. 

Sierra Pacific’s team believes their most important job is to make brokers shine, which is why they offer loan products that allow brokers to work with a broad range of clients and close loans quickly.

Jim Coffrini, President and CEO

With over 30 years of experience, Jim Coffrini oversees all company operations with his clear vision and well-defined strategies.

Jay Promisco, Chief Production Officer

Jay Promisco is creating and implementing strategies for growing Sierra Pacific’s market share for the retail, consumer direct and wholesale channels

