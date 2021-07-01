Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Sponsored Content

CF Wholesale’s Octane loan origination technology gives brokers the full control they desire

CF Wholesale deploys a new version of Octane weekly

From maintaining customer relationships to preparing documents, brokers do it all. And due to today’s booming housing market, they’re having to do even more. To maintain their portfolios while also providing excellent service, brokers need a partner who can make things easier for them.

CF Wholesale provides brokers with the resources and technology to drive their business and serve their clients. Brokers choose to work with CF Wholesale again and again because of its in-house technology, innovative processes, and hyperfocus on service, all of which give brokers the power and the freedom to get more done, close more loans, and ultimately grow their business.

“For years, we’ve heard brokers say ‘Just let me do it,’” said Colin Treend, Executive Vice President of Wholesale. “At CF Wholesale, we give them the tools to self-serve. We get it. Sometimes they just get it done faster when they do it themselves.”

When a broker partners with CF Wholesale, they gain access to Octane, its in-house loan origination technology that compresses turn times and gives them full control. Its speed, efficiency, and precision remove friction from the process and ensure every critical deadline is met.

“Our brokers can trust that Octane will work behind the scenes at a revolutionary speed while they spend more time where they need to– with clients and referral partners,” added Treend.

Octane’s high level of automation means brokers have fewer manual tasks to complete, giving them more time back in their day to go get more business. The technology offers:

  • Instant changes of circumstance: In a matter of clicks, a broker can change their client’s loan details, automatically redisclose, and instantly update their approval.
  • Closing prep control: Brokers can quickly generate their own closing docs, which means they can close their purchase loans on time.
  •  Piecemeal conditions: Brokers can send documents as they are received from their clients. Octane also proactively accepts piecemeal conditions to avoid last-minute surprises.
  • Powerful pipeline: Brokers can view all of their loan details at a glance.
  • 24/7 access: Octane can be accessed all weekend long with lock and disclosing ability and legitimate point-of-sale approvals.
  • Real-time updates: The technology will send the broker a clear, automated email with an update on what’s happening at every critical checkpoint. If there’s anything that needs attention, Octane lets brokers know quickly so they can communicate it to their clients.

In addition to regular maintenance, a new version of Octane is deployed weekly, allowing CF’s team of engineers to continuously enhance the system.

“Our promise to our broker partners is that we genuinely want them to succeed,” said Karl Benjamin, Senior Vice President of Wholesale Lending. “We’ve spent time and resources getting the right processes in place, and we’re serious about making sure our brokers’ concerns are taken care of. We understand the pain points of the broker community.”

Colin

Colin Treend, Executive Vice President of Wholesale Lending

Colin Treend, a founding member of Cardinal Financial, helped turn the firm into a mortgage company that leverages tech to lower costs while delivering great service.

Karl-Benjamin-

Karl Benjamin, Senior Vice President of Wholesale Lending

With over 20 years of experience, Karl Benjamin is a Certified Mortgage Banker and advocates for brokers because he believes they provide excellent service.

