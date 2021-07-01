Freedom Mortgage Wholesale Division offers brokers a comprehensive purchase and refinance product suite

During this period of significant opportunity for purchase transactions and refinances, brokers and wholesale correspondents (non-delegated) need to align to wholesale lenders that provide deep industry expertise, comprehensive products and efficient operational support to support their clients’ strategies. The Freedom Mortgage Wholesale Division offers their clients the industry’s most experienced sales and operational teams to support a full spectrum of products from conventional to government. As the nation’s leading VA and FHA lender according to Inside Mortgage Finance 2020, Freedom’s leadership gives its clients access to the platform and people needed to exceed expectations.

By continuing to invest in its platform, the Freedom Mortgage Wholesale Division is able to provide clients with loan processes and technology that deliver greater levels of control, speed and ease.

Freedom Mortgage’s experienced account executives have an average tenure of 8.5 years with Freedom alone, with 25% of them being with Freedom for over 10 years. Their experience allows them to consult with their clients to identify new and emerging market opportunities. The company also provides extensive product, credit and technology training to ensure clients can take advantage of new product benefits and process enhancements.

In 2020, Freedom’s product and process training engaged over 2,600 unique mortgage companies on VA IRRRL Refinance and FHA Streamline products, which was critical in helping borrowers save money during the pandemic.

“Freedom Mortgage is one of the strongest advocates for the broker and wholesale correspondent communities,” Senior Vice President Keith Bilodeau said. “We are proud to support the National Association of Mortgage Brokers and their mission to grow and support the independent mortgage originator.“

The Freedom Mortgage Wholesale Division offers a comprehensive purchase/ refinance product suite that features un- paralleled government lending expertise along with competitive conventional, VA and FHA pricing. Their account executives are experienced in the industry and have established themselves as product, pric- ing and industry experts. Along with their expertise, these AEs are accessible and committed to fostering strong relationships with their clients.

“We are renowned industrywide for helping brokers grow their business to become a Non-Delegated Wholesale Correspondent lender,” Bilodeau added. “In fact, last year, Inside Mortgage Finance ranked us as the No. 1 VA, FHA and GNMA lender.”

“What sets us apart from our competition is our incredible team of industry veterans in both sales and operations,” said Les Acree, executive vice president, Third-Party Originations. “Our underwriting and operations teams are committed to a thorough and efficient loan process experience while maintaining a personal touch on every client interaction.”

Freedom Mortgage’s Wholesale Division is dedicated to serving the needs of independent originators across the country. The company offers responsible homeownership options for first-time and low-to-moderate-income buyers, tools for brokers to communicate with borrowers and the support needed to serve those borrowers in a timely and effective manner.

“When a lot of lenders priced themselves out of the market completely during the pandemic, we stood by our clients and we’re dedicated to serving their needs to the best of our abilities when they needed it the most,” Bilodeau said. “We stand by our business model and are proud of it. We will be here, we will be independent.”

Les Acree, Executive Vice President Les Acree is a renowned industry expert with over 37 years of mortgage experience serving as the EVP of Third-Party Originations at Freedom Mortgage since 2006.