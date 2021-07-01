Finance of America’s TPO Two-X Flex suite allows brokers to help borrowers who don’t fit conventional products

For a long time, conventional refinances were the norm in product offerings. Now, the focus is on the hot purchase market, and brokers are looking for solutions outside the conventional conforming product box to assist their client base. That’s where Finance of America Mortgage (FAM) TPO’s Two-X Flex suite of proprietary jumbo and non-QM products comes into the picture.

“Our products empower brokers to assist more people who would otherwise be shut out of the traditional purchase market,” said Nectar Kalajian, senior vice president, channel leader, TPO.

FAM TPO’s Two-X Flex suite comes with additional products to give borrowers even more purchasing or refinancing power, which allows them to qualify for loans based on factors outside of standard requirements.

The proprietary loan suite includes:

Two-X Flex: a document that allows unconventional borrowers to qualify with two years of income

Two-X Flex Bank: requires no tax returns and enables self-employed borrowers to qualify using bank statements

Two-X Flex 1 Year: enables borrowers to qualify using only one year’s income and

Two-X Flex Asset: lets some borrowers qualify based on assets alone and no employment.

“At FAM TPO, we pride ourselves on our knowledge of the business, superior customer service, and commitment to improving the lending process, which is why we offer a broad suite of products that enables our broker partners to help more borrowers who might not fit into the conventional lending box,” said Varant Herculian, vice president, digital strategy and innovation, TPO.

FAM TPO is a one-stop shop for all types of financial needs. From loan submission to servicing loans, its end-to-end, customer-first lending process is all about ease, quick turn times, and transparency. FAM TPO’s process helps brokers exceed client expectations and get to the closing table with minimal friction.

FAM TPO’s account executives work to find brokers the right mortgage wholesale lending solutions for their clients. An AE will walk through the entire lending process and resolve any issues in real-time so brokers can focus on successfully managing their pipeline. By partnering with FAM TPO, brokers get the support, tools, and resources they need to focus on better serving their clients and lose their loans with confidence.

“Our broker partners are surrounded by success and have a trusted support system to grow their business,” added Kalajian. “Our cutting-edge technology, knowing we can cater to their borrowers’ diverse range of financial needs, immersive education, and other top-notch resources allow brokers to focus on what’s important – serving their client.”

FAM TPO’s diversified lending channels allow broker partners to be at the forefront of the industry in any market condition or environment.

“At our core, we are product innovators,” said Omar Cantillo, senior vice president, national operations manager, TPO. “FAM TPO will continue to find ways to assist our broker partners by launching products that allow them to capture more purchase business, help their first-time homebuyers, and assist their past clients as they get ready to retire.”

Nectar Kalajian, Senior Vice President, Channel Leader, TPO

With a 40-year history of working in the industry, Nectar Kalajian has overseen sales and operations in retail, wholesale, correspondent, and direct-to-consumer channels throughout her career.

Omar Cantillo, Senior Vice President, National Operations Manager, TPO

Omar Cantillo has nearly 30 years of leadership experience in finance and executive operations. He has built an entire operation and sales region from the ground up.