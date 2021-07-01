The wholesale channel will continue to grow as more retail originators and borrowers learn the benefits of working with a mortgage broker. United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is solely focused on growing the wholesale channel and helping independent brokers thrive.

“At UWM we focus on our client service, operational efficiency and speed to close loans. With this unwavering focus, we help brokers close loans fast, get referrals and grow their business,” Chief Operating Officer Melinda Wilner said.

UWM subscribes to a “build vs. buy” mentality that incorporates the scale at which they’ve grown. By writing and maintaining all of the code along with investing heavily in putting together a world class modern IT infrastructure that efficiently leverages a mix of modern technologies like the public cloud and API based software architectures, UWM has been able to turn on a dime and stay well ahead of shifts in the market utilizing technology.

UWM recently transformed its original LOS Blink into Blink+, an all-in-one package that includes an LOS, POS and CRM. Blink+ is a white-label, borrower-facing digital application tool. The no-cost solution allows brokers to submit applications, price out loans, eSign documents and helps make the experience smoother for borrowers and real estate agents.

“UWM has significantly invested in our technology team and tech stack, offering career-focused training and development which has contributed to growing this function to over 1,100 team members,” Chief Technology Officer Jason Bressler said. “This allows UWM to build our own technology and deploy faster rather than rely on other vendors and continues to level the playing field for mortgage brokers.”

Brokers who work with UWM are supported by a team of nearly 9,000 people they can count on to help every step of the way. The company also offers both onsite and virtual Success Track training for loan officers, processors and broker owners. Whether a person is new to the mortgage industry, transitioning to wholesale lending or looking for a resource to get their new hires up to speed, Success Track provides training options for every level.

UWM provides marketing support to brokers through its customizable client management tool, Brand 360, which offers borrower outreach, alerts and monitoring post-closing as well as fully customizable marketing materials – all at no cost. Brand 360’s Client Connect tool helps brokers stay in touch with previous clients and cultivate new relationships with potential clients by developing and automating borrower communications using simple, easy technology.

UWM’s technology and resources are driven by the needs of the broker community and are aimed at making the lending process faster, easier and cheaper for borrowers.

“We support our partners with all the tools, technology and advocacy they need to be successful, grow their business and close loans quickly and efficiently so they are set up to win future business,” President and CEO Mat Ishbia said. “By not competing with, but advocating for mortgage brokers, UWM is able to stay laser focused on developing the next big thing as we continue to catapult broker channel growth together.”

Mat Ishbia, President and CEO Mat Ishbia is the president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage and has propelled UWM into being the No. 1 wholesale mortgage lender in the nation for six years running.

Melinda Wilner, Chief Operating Officer Melinda Wilner oversees all of UWM’s operations, underwriting and IT teams, where she sets a standard of excellence by focusing on efficiency, accessibility and service.