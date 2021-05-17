True Stories: Hybrid, eNote and RON Implementation
Join expert panelists that will discuss the status of federal legislation, trends in digital adoption and how best to prepare your organization for the next generation of lending processes.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

UWM has a plan to win a war of mortgage attrition
UWM's margins will fall all the way down to 75 to 110 bps. Mat Ishbia says it's the perfect environment to prove that his mortgage firm is truly elite.

Lunch & Learn about underserved markets and affordable housing
Experts in this discussion will focus on how the mortgage industry is working to right previous wrongs and champion a housing market that serves all.

What if mortgage rates don’t rise this year?

GDP growth, inflation, and other metrics haven’t produced higher rates yet

House percent HW plus content

With the economic expansion well underway, one big question remains: When will mortgage rates move toward 4% and higher?

Mortgage rates increased toward 3.25% in mid-February from the recent all-time lows of 2.625% at the start of the year, but then retracted to around 3.0% currently. The bond market in 2021 has been above 1.60% for a brief time, with a recent high of about 1.75%. These yields align with my AB (America is back) economic recovery model, which predicted that the 10-year yield should create a range from 1.33% to 1.60% in 2021.

I was very bullish on the economic recovery last year and bearish on the bond market; my peak forecast of the 10-year yield for 2021 was 1.94%. The question is, why are the bond market and mortgage rates still acting like the economy is in a low-growth phase with not much inflation?

HW+ housing market
How appraisers value homes in a hot housing market

How do appraisers value a home in a market where prices are escalating rapidly – and where nearly two-thirds of listed homes faced bidding wars in March? HW+ Premium Content

May 13, 2021 By

American flag waving with the Capitol Hill
Senators reintroduce bill to allow remote online notarizations

Bipartisan legislation of SECURE Act would permit “immediate nationwide use” of RON by every notary in the United States.

May 17, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

