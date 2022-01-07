Here’s what brokers should know about non-QM heading into 2022
Here’s what brokers should know about non-QM heading into 2022

As non-QM lending increases in popularity, it’s a great opportunity for brokers to jump in and grow their business by ...

HW+ Virtual 2022 Forecast Event
HW+ Virtual 2022 Forecast Event

This 2022 forecast event will equip attendees with the insights and data they need to navigate the year ahead....

Staying prepared in a changing mortgage market
Staying prepared in a changing mortgage market

This webinar will outline the different business cycles and how lenders can set a foundation of resilience to changing m...

Demystifying home pricing models with Lee Kennedy
Demystifying home pricing models with Lee Kennedy

Lee Kennedy discusses the capabilities and limitations of AVMs and also the data present in making decisions....

Mortgage

[video] The three most important housing factors for 2022

Logan Mohtashami on 2022 mortgage rates, home prices and inventory

This video is part of our HousingWire 2022 forecast series. After the series wraps in January, join us on February 8 for the HW+ Virtual 2022 Forecast Event. Bringing together some of the top economists and researchers in housing, the event will provide an in-depth look at the predictions for this year, along with a roundtable discussion on how these insights apply to your business. The event is exclusively for HW+ members, and you can go here to register.

In this video interview, HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath sits down with Housingwire Lead analyst Logan Mohthashami as he breaks down his predictions for the new year. Mohtashami shares his perspective on where mortgage rates and home prices are headed, along with the future of inventory.

Watch the full session below and here is a small preview of the interview, which has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Brena Nath: Everyone’s also looking at home prices right now since they all kind of work together and impact each other. So where do you view home prices going in 2022?

Logan Mohthashami: Unfortunately, my biggest fear for 2021 was that home prices would accelerate, and we’re still at a level where total inventory is below 1.5-2 million. And for me, as long as it’s below that, it’s not a good thing. Home price growth can facilitate higher prices, but we do not want the repeat of 2021. So inventory is going to fade, you know like it does in the fall and winter. However, if rates do pick up a little bit or housing slows down, it’s a positive. We want more inventory.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

newsroom template_FHFA
FHFA hikes fees for high-balance and second-home loans

The Federal Housing Finance Agency introduced new upfront fees for some high-balance and second-home loans sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Jan 05, 2022 By

Latest Articles

HW+ recruiting
Unemployment rates and mortgage rates both under 4%

The unemployment rate is currently at 3.9% and we had another big print from the household survey which showed 651,000 jobs gained.

Jan 07, 2022 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please