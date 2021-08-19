Lunch & Learn about Low Housing Supply, Lumber and Homebuilding
Lunch & Learn about Low Housing Supply, Lumber and Homebuilding

Join this Lunch and Learn which examines the nation’s lack of housing inventory and the factors that have contributed to a decline in homebuilding. The discussion will also focus on how a lack of supply is impacting housing affordability.

Is HUD and FHFA’s new agreement a game changer?
Is HUD and FHFA’s new agreement a game changer?

A new agreement between HUD and the FHFA could heighten scrutiny of whether Fannie and Freddie's underwriting engines do enough to further fair housing.

TMS’ Anthony Forsberg talks servicing, forbearance exits
TMS’ Anthony Forsberg talks servicing, forbearance exits

Today’s HousingWire Daily episode features an interview with Anthony Forsberg who discusses the options and services TMS is providing to its customers as they exit forbearance plans.

How lenders can attract the next generation of homebuyers
How lenders can attract the next generation of homebuyers

In today’s market, the most successful lenders balance human touch with technology and meet borrower expectations of speed and convenience, all while delivering a positive customer experience.

OpinionReal Estate

Utah Professional Women in Building group leaves a mark

Kudos: The group reveals the "House that She Built"

HW-Utah-Professional-Women-in-Building_-1
Utah Professional Women in Building group

In 2018, Kristin Smith was tasked with starting the first-ever Utah Professional Women in Building group. Now, in 2021, the large, female-only company designed and constructed a home that was showcased in the 2021 Utah Valley Parade of Homes — and sold to benefit several good causes. 

The proceeds from the sale of the home will be divided between scholarships, women-run charities and future home projects. The scholarships will account for 60% of the total profit and will be awarded to women pursuing construction management related degrees or trade school programs, and 20% of the profits will be used for education initiatives and future building events. The remaining 20% will be donated to Life Start Village Family Support Center, a local woman-centric charity.

“We reached out to as many women as possible we knew in the construction industry, and today, we have over 60 women who are members of our council,” Stephanie Sharp of Steven Dailey Construction and Utah PWB president, said. “Our collective goals are to continue to grow and create a valuable team that can promote the growth of women in the industry.”

The two-story home, dubbed the House that She Built, was constructed in Saratoga Springs, Utah, with approximately 3,200 square feet of living space, including a finished basement. It also includes a children’s play area and large master bedroom. 

The home is a testament to and reflection of the women running Utah PWB, all of whom have multiple years of experience in the industry. 

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    FHFA building
    FHFA proposes ambitious housing goals for GSEs

    The Biden administration will use its strongest tool in its toolkit to increase minority homeownership: The Federal Housing Finance Agency.

    Aug 18, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    earnings
    Blend loses $40M in Q2, but grows customer base

    Cloud-banking software company Blend Labs posted a $39.6 million loss for the second quarter, its first as a publicly traded company.

    Aug 19, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please