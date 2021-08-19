Utah Professional Women in Building group leaves a mark

Utah Professional Women in Building group

In 2018, Kristin Smith was tasked with starting the first-ever Utah Professional Women in Building group. Now, in 2021, the large, female-only company designed and constructed a home that was showcased in the 2021 Utah Valley Parade of Homes — and sold to benefit several good causes.

The proceeds from the sale of the home will be divided between scholarships, women-run charities and future home projects. The scholarships will account for 60% of the total profit and will be awarded to women pursuing construction management related degrees or trade school programs, and 20% of the profits will be used for education initiatives and future building events. The remaining 20% will be donated to Life Start Village Family Support Center, a local woman-centric charity.

“We reached out to as many women as possible we knew in the construction industry, and today, we have over 60 women who are members of our council,” Stephanie Sharp of Steven Dailey Construction and Utah PWB president, said. “Our collective goals are to continue to grow and create a valuable team that can promote the growth of women in the industry.”

The two-story home, dubbed the House that She Built, was constructed in Saratoga Springs, Utah, with approximately 3,200 square feet of living space, including a finished basement. It also includes a children’s play area and large master bedroom.

The home is a testament to and reflection of the women running Utah PWB, all of whom have multiple years of experience in the industry.