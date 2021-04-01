The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Title Companies and Solutions Special Reports

Eight companies offering solutions to simplify communication and collaboration between stakeholders in the title process

The title process is complex, time-consuming and subject to errors and security concerns, which can potentially delay a borrower’s closing date. To streamline the process, lenders need a way to reduce friction in the loan origination cycle, while still providing accurate results to clients. The eight companies featured in this section offer solutions to simplify communication and collaboration between stakeholders, as well as tools to securely and quickly transfer title data.

CoreLogic
DataTrace
Overland (Boston National Title)
Qualia
Radian
ServiceLink
Sourcepoint
WFG Lender Services

Most Popular Articles

HW-money-mask- stimulus check
Will trillions in stimulus push mortgage rates over 5%?

Biden’s proposed fiscal stimulus package of around $3 trillion is focused on getting the economy on better footing. So, let’s say we do get back to February 2020’s employment levels: what will that do to inflation? HW+ Premium Content

Mar 29, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Compliance theme with blurred city lights
ServiceLink’s EXOS Title engine automates the title process so lenders can receive instant title decisions

ServiceLink’s tech-enabled title solution, EXOS Title, combines cutting-edge technology and superior customer service with a nationwide footprint – ultimately getting lenders and their clients to the closing table faster.

Apr 01, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

