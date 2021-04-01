ServiceLink’s EXOS Title engine automates the title process so lenders can receive instant title decisions

In today’s low interest rate, high-volume market, lenders need a way to manage their mortgage volume while providing a consistent, high-quality customer experience. ServiceLink’s tech-enabled title solution, EXOS Title, combines cutting-edge technology and superior customer service with a nationwide footprint – ultimately getting lenders and their clients to the closing table faster.

ServiceLink’s EXOS Title engine automates the title search, pulling available land records data together to create a complete property profile. It incorporates Fidelity National Financial data, title plant data, public records data and data from other sources and 100% of orders return a complexity decision in 5 seconds. EXOS Title untangles the complexities around title decisions and gives each file an Expedite, Accelerate or Standard status based on readiness of being clear to close, so ServiceLink and its clients can triage files accordingly.

“This prioritization is essential in high-volume markets like we’re seeing today. When lenders receive instant complexity title decisions, they can create a runway for simpler orders to close, and focus their resources on more complicated ones,” ServiceLink Managing Director Susan Falsetti said. “On average, ServiceLink lenders who use EXOS Title’s decisioning functionality close more than eight days faster than those who don’t.”

According to a 2018 Fannie Mae National Housing Survey, three-quarters of homebuyers believed it should take a month or less to get a mortgage, from application to close. EXOS Title brings the origination timeline in line with consumer expectations by cutting days from the origination process. Additionally, this solution provides greater visibility into title clearance and expected clear-to-close date and pricing, to help loan officers set clear and realistic expectations with borrowers from the start.

EXOS Title offers strict adherence to local, state and federal regulatory guidelines. Plus, ServiceLink’s Operational Audit and Compliance team closely monitors new and pending regulations, participating in industry seminars and events to ensure they have the most up-to-date information.

EXOS Title helps lenders reduce the amount of providers needed to manage their pipeline – ultimately resulting in increased efficiency.



