The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Sponsored Content

ServiceLink’s EXOS Title engine automates the title process so lenders can receive instant title decisions

EXOS Title untangles the complexities around title decisions and gives each file a status based on readiness of being clear to close

In today’s low interest rate, high-volume market, lenders need a way to manage their mortgage volume while providing a consistent, high-quality customer experience. ServiceLink’s tech-enabled title solution, EXOS Title, combines cutting-edge technology and superior customer service with a nationwide footprint – ultimately getting lenders and their clients to the closing table faster.

ServiceLink’s EXOS Title engine automates the title search, pulling available land records data together to create a complete property profile. It incorporates Fidelity National Financial data, title plant data, public records data and data from other sources and 100% of orders return a complexity decision in 5 seconds. EXOS Title untangles the complexities around title decisions and gives each file an Expedite, Accelerate or Standard status based on readiness of being clear to close, so ServiceLink and its clients can triage files accordingly. 

“This prioritization is essential in high-volume markets like we’re seeing today. When lenders receive instant complexity title decisions, they can create a runway for simpler orders to close, and focus their resources on more complicated ones,” ServiceLink Managing Director Susan Falsetti said. “On average, ServiceLink lenders who use EXOS Title’s decisioning functionality close more than eight days faster than those who don’t.”

According to a 2018 Fannie Mae National Housing Survey, three-quarters of homebuyers believed it should take a month or less to get a mortgage, from application to close. EXOS Title brings the origination timeline in line with consumer expectations by cutting days from the origination process. Additionally, this solution provides greater visibility into title clearance and expected clear-to-close date and pricing, to help loan officers set clear and realistic expectations with borrowers from the start.

EXOS Title offers strict adherence to local, state and federal regulatory guidelines. Plus, ServiceLink’s Operational Audit and Compliance team closely monitors new and pending regulations, participating in industry seminars and events to ensure they have the most up-to-date information.

EXOS Title helps lenders reduce the amount of providers needed to manage their pipeline – ultimately resulting in increased efficiency.

Learn more about EXOS Title.

Susan-Falsetti

Susan Falsetti, Managing Director of ServiceLink’s Origination Title and Close division

Susan leads the team responsible for delivering ServiceLink’s clients a superior, streamlined title experience that helps lenders close faster in this high-demand market.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

