The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

WFG Lender Services’ MyHome Exchange accelerates settlement by eliminating duplicate touchpoints

MyHome Exchange brings borrowers on board early in the refinance transaction and actively engages them every step of the way

The real estate settlement process can be negatively impacted by many factors. From lost documents to chasing down critical data, it’s important lenders remain organized so borrowers don’t have to endure long turnaround times and closing delays. Rigorous processes and efficient technology have never been more important than they are at this current time of high refinance activity, when lenders are managing record-breaking volumes.

WFG Lender Services has created a solution that takes time and cost out of the real estate process, helping mortgage lenders become more successful while passing along the benefits of greater efficiency and economy to their customers. This solution is MyHome Exchange.

Built on WFG’s award-winning MyHome collaboration platform, MyHome Exchange brings borrowers on board early in the refinance transaction and actively engages them every step of the way. MyHome Exchange minimizes application-to-close turn-times and accelerates the settlement process by eliminating duplicate touchpoints, enabling proactive communication, and facilitating data and document collection, storage and sharing. MyHome Exchange also makes it easier for borrowers to submit their required information and documents, so the process runs smoothly from the beginning.

MyHome Exchange users also benefit from increased efficiency. Not only does this make the origination process easier for lenders, it also improves the consumer’s experience by providing them with a convenient, secure and intuitive self-service ecosystem for enhanced transparency. In addition, WFG’s standardized integration protocols simplify and expedite system-to-system integrations, further eliminating the need to rekey data.

Today’s consumers have high expectations when it comes to customer service. They expect to remain in the loop and have ongoing transparency, and the same is true for the mortgage origination process. Consumers want constant insight into where they are in the transaction. WFG’s MyHome Exchange facilitates this desire by providing transparency and proactively providing status updates every step of the way.

“Our lender clients enjoy working with WFG because we support them with solutions that facilitate their business needs, provide them with transparency into the process and support our technology and service offerings with NPS-rated ‘world-class’ service levels,” said Dan Bailey, senior vice president of WFG Lender Services and WFG Enterprise Solutions.

“Lenders partner with WFG Enterprise Solutions because we provide them with consistent and predictable service levels, obsess about improving the process and work closely and collaboratively with them to develop and implement solutions that help us all become more efficient and close more transactions,” said Bailey. “The time we invest in understanding their operations and unique needs pays dividends in increased productivity, reduced costs and time savings.”

Dan-Bailey-square

Dan Bailey

SVP, WFG Lender Services & WFG Enterprise Solutions

Dan Bailey is responsible for operations at WFG’s Lender Services division and also leads the national sales team for the company’s Enterprise Solutions group.

Steve-Ozonian2020-white-background

Steve Ozonian

CEO, Williston Financial Group

Steve Ozonian has held executive-level positions at Chicago Title & Trust, Coldwell Banker, Prudential Real Estate and built the world’s most successful real estate research portal as CEO of Realtor.com.

2018-Headshot-Patrick-Stone

Patrick F. Stone

Executive Chairman and Founder, Williston Financial Group

A 2019 HW Vanguard Award recipient, Patrick F. Stone founded WFG in 2010. Prior to that, he served as president and COO of the nation’s largest title insurance company for nine years, chairman and co-CEO of a software company and CEO of a real estate information company.

