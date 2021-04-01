WFG Lender Services’ MyHome Exchange accelerates settlement by eliminating duplicate touchpoints

The real estate settlement process can be negatively impacted by many factors. From lost documents to chasing down critical data, it’s important lenders remain organized so borrowers don’t have to endure long turnaround times and closing delays. Rigorous processes and efficient technology have never been more important than they are at this current time of high refinance activity, when lenders are managing record-breaking volumes.

WFG Lender Services has created a solution that takes time and cost out of the real estate process, helping mortgage lenders become more successful while passing along the benefits of greater efficiency and economy to their customers. This solution is MyHome Exchange.

Built on WFG’s award-winning MyHome collaboration platform, MyHome Exchange brings borrowers on board early in the refinance transaction and actively engages them every step of the way. MyHome Exchange minimizes application-to-close turn-times and accelerates the settlement process by eliminating duplicate touchpoints, enabling proactive communication, and facilitating data and document collection, storage and sharing. MyHome Exchange also makes it easier for borrowers to submit their required information and documents, so the process runs smoothly from the beginning.

MyHome Exchange users also benefit from increased efficiency. Not only does this make the origination process easier for lenders, it also improves the consumer’s experience by providing them with a convenient, secure and intuitive self-service ecosystem for enhanced transparency. In addition, WFG’s standardized integration protocols simplify and expedite system-to-system integrations, further eliminating the need to rekey data.

Today’s consumers have high expectations when it comes to customer service. They expect to remain in the loop and have ongoing transparency, and the same is true for the mortgage origination process. Consumers want constant insight into where they are in the transaction. WFG’s MyHome Exchange facilitates this desire by providing transparency and proactively providing status updates every step of the way.

“Our lender clients enjoy working with WFG because we support them with solutions that facilitate their business needs, provide them with transparency into the process and support our technology and service offerings with NPS-rated ‘world-class’ service levels,” said Dan Bailey, senior vice president of WFG Lender Services and WFG Enterprise Solutions.

“Lenders partner with WFG Enterprise Solutions because we provide them with consistent and predictable service levels, obsess about improving the process and work closely and collaboratively with them to develop and implement solutions that help us all become more efficient and close more transactions,” said Bailey. “The time we invest in understanding their operations and unique needs pays dividends in increased productivity, reduced costs and time savings.”

