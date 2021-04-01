The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn

In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings

During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat

Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Sponsored Content

Qualia automates the title process so lenders can deliver a best-in-class home-buying experience

Qualia enables lenders to easily communicate and collaborate with title companies

Qualia has created a flexible infrastructure for the real estate and mortgage industry. Real estate transactions require coordination between lenders, title insurers, home buyers, title & escrow companies – the list goes on. Dealing with dozens of siloed parties creates opportunities for mistakes and complicates the home buying experience. Qualia, a digital real estate closing platform, brings all of these parties together onto one secure platform to deliver a best-in-class home buying and selling experience.

Qualia’s suite of products make home closings more transparent, efficient, and secure. Qualia connects every stakeholder in the process, from signing to post-closing, in order to power greater efficiency, accuracy and security.

“Through our secure shared platform, we’re transforming real estate closings from a chaotic, in-person, paper-based process into a remote, digital, Amazon checkout-like experience,” Qualia CEO Nate Baker said. 

Qualia enables lenders to easily communicate with and collaborate with title companies during a transaction via their Connect product, which brings lenders, real estate agents, and consumers onto the platform through a secure client portal. Connect offers its users features such as Remote Online Notarization, a closing progress tracker, e-signatures and automated info requests. Qualia has an additional product for lenders called Post, which automates both the digital and physical collection of closing documents from title companies.

Qualia also supports title and escrow companies through the following products: 

  • Core, an award-winning workflow, accounting, and reporting product bundle that title and escrow companies use for title production as well as to manage and coordinate closings.
  • Marketplace, a solution that enables title and escrow professionals to discover, engage, and manage payments and reporting directly with vendors such as title search providers, notaries, release tracking providers and more.
  • Enterprise, a powerful, cloud-based collaboration suite for multi-market operations that combines title production software, a client communication portal, and vendor management tools with white-glove, enterprise-grade onboarding, custom services, and account management. 

Since 2015 Qualia has invested heavily in building a flexible infrastructure for the real estate and mortgage industry. Through its recent acquisition of complementary title software ResWare, to its focus on building user-friendly integrations, Qualia has reset the expectations across the ecosystem for how real estate closings should work.

Joel-Gottsegen

Joel Gottsegen, Co-founder

Joel Gottsegen leads product strategy, development and execution, as well as vendor integrations with title companies and mortgage lenders around the country.

Lucas-Hansen

Lucas Hansen, CTO

Lucas Hansen heads up the engineering team and oversees the technical development of Qualia’s platform and products.

NateBaker_Headshot2020

Nate Baker, CEO

Nate Baker oversees the strategic vision for the company and executes the mission to provide a seamless real estate closing process for all transaction participants.

Most Popular Articles

HW-money-mask- stimulus check
Will trillions in stimulus push mortgage rates over 5%?

Biden’s proposed fiscal stimulus package of around $3 trillion is focused on getting the economy on better footing. So, let’s say we do get back to February 2020’s employment levels: what will that do to inflation? HW+ Premium Content

Mar 29, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Compliance theme with blurred city lights
ServiceLink’s EXOS Title engine automates the title process so lenders can receive instant title decisions

ServiceLink’s tech-enabled title solution, EXOS Title, combines cutting-edge technology and superior customer service with a nationwide footprint – ultimately getting lenders and their clients to the closing table faster.

Apr 01, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please