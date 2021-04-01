Qualia has created a flexible infrastructure for the real estate and mortgage industry. Real estate transactions require coordination between lenders, title insurers, home buyers, title & escrow companies – the list goes on. Dealing with dozens of siloed parties creates opportunities for mistakes and complicates the home buying experience. Qualia, a digital real estate closing platform, brings all of these parties together onto one secure platform to deliver a best-in-class home buying and selling experience.

Qualia’s suite of products make home closings more transparent, efficient, and secure. Qualia connects every stakeholder in the process, from signing to post-closing, in order to power greater efficiency, accuracy and security.

“Through our secure shared platform, we’re transforming real estate closings from a chaotic, in-person, paper-based process into a remote, digital, Amazon checkout-like experience,” Qualia CEO Nate Baker said.

Qualia enables lenders to easily communicate with and collaborate with title companies during a transaction via their Connect product, which brings lenders, real estate agents, and consumers onto the platform through a secure client portal. Connect offers its users features such as Remote Online Notarization, a closing progress tracker, e-signatures and automated info requests. Qualia has an additional product for lenders called Post, which automates both the digital and physical collection of closing documents from title companies.

Qualia also supports title and escrow companies through the following products:

Core, an award-winning workflow, accounting, and reporting product bundle that title and escrow companies use for title production as well as to manage and coordinate closings.

an award-winning workflow, accounting, and reporting product bundle that title and escrow companies use for title production as well as to manage and coordinate closings. Marketplace, a solution that enables title and escrow professionals to discover, engage, and manage payments and reporting directly with vendors such as title search providers, notaries, release tracking providers and more.

a solution that enables title and escrow professionals to discover, engage, and manage payments and reporting directly with vendors such as title search providers, notaries, release tracking providers and more. Enterprise, a powerful, cloud-based collaboration suite for multi-market operations that combines title production software, a client communication portal, and vendor management tools with white-glove, enterprise-grade onboarding, custom services, and account management.

Since 2015 Qualia has invested heavily in building a flexible infrastructure for the real estate and mortgage industry. Through its recent acquisition of complementary title software ResWare, to its focus on building user-friendly integrations, Qualia has reset the expectations across the ecosystem for how real estate closings should work.

Joel Gottsegen, Co-founder Joel Gottsegen leads product strategy, development and execution, as well as vendor integrations with title companies and mortgage lenders around the country.

Lucas Hansen, CTO Lucas Hansen heads up the engineering team and oversees the technical development of Qualia’s platform and products.