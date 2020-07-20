Fintech

There’s no shortage of real estate lead generation tools but ROI remains elusive

Quality versus quantity in lead generation companies

real estate agent phone

HousingStack is a real estate technology landscape that provides a dynamic visual that reflects the rapid changes in the sector. The HousingStack is exclusively for HW+ members. To join the HW+ community, go here.

Last week, our own Diego Sanchez penned a piece on real estate lead generation overload.

There’s no question the space is crowded. The number of companies attempting to generate leads for real estate agents is growing by the day.

As a follow up to that piece, we thought it would be valuable to talk to various industry players to get their thoughts on just why this space is so darn crowded, and how to wade through the plethora of choices and hype.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

It’s official: The U.S. won’t see a housing bubble crash anytime soon

For months, HousingWire Housing Data Analyst Logan Mohtashami has been telling everyone to wait until July 15 before drawing any conclusions about the imminent demise or survival and recovery of the housing market. That date has arrived, and Mohtashami has plenty to say about it.

Jul 15, 2020 By

Latest Articles

It’s done! Quicken and Amrock complete the first Remote Online Notarization in North Carolina

Quicken Loans, Amrock, and real estate law firm Brady & Kosofsky teamed up to complete North Carolina’s first-ever remote online notarization mortgage.

Jul 20, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please