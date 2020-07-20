There’s no shortage of real estate lead generation tools but ROI remains elusive

HousingStack is a real estate technology landscape that provides a dynamic visual that reflects the rapid changes in the sector. The HousingStack is exclusively for HW+ members. To join the HW+ community, go here.

Last week, our own Diego Sanchez penned a piece on real estate lead generation overload.

There’s no question the space is crowded. The number of companies attempting to generate leads for real estate agents is growing by the day.

As a follow up to that piece, we thought it would be valuable to talk to various industry players to get their thoughts on just why this space is so darn crowded, and how to wade through the plethora of choices and hype.