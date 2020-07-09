Real Estate

Real estate lead generation overload

Real estate agents are confused and dismayed by too many lead generation options

HousingWire recently launched HousingStack, a dynamic visualization of rapid technological changes in the real estate industry. Our first vertical to launch was Lead Generation, and I almost choked when I saw all the companies attempting to generate leads for real estate agents.

Lead generation vertical on HousingWire’s HousingStack

How does a real estate agent wade through all of these lead generation options? It turns out they are having a really tough time. I asked readers of our OpenHouse newsletter to write to me about their interaction with lead generation companies, and here are a sampling of the quotes:

  • “Get so many companies trying to get my business to pay for leads. Don’t know who to trust or go with if any. I delete them.” – Realtor in South Bend, Indiana
  • “I cant wade through lead solicitations. I am frozen.” – Real estate agent in Orlando, Florida
  • “Real estate is a contact sport and technology, while necessary to help streamline the homebuying process, has also created a false narrative that you must buy your business in order to be successful in real estate sales. It is a distraction to the daily boring long term business building routines that will create a predictable business.” – Real estate agent in Phoenix
  • “Every lead gen company claims to get the best leads. Some promise to qualify them (they only ask a question or two and call that qualifying…smh). Referral companies want a cut if the lead buys or sells. Problem is most are several months if not a year or more away from buying or selling. They are handing off leads that are so green you can’t even call them shoots yet. How do I wade through these companies? I don’t anymore.” – Realtor in Jackson, New Jersey
  • “There seem to be more lead gen companies than homes. All with spectacular promises, so good they should have run for Congress.” – Real estate broker in Portland

Yikes! If you’re a real estate lead generation company, I hope you want to clear the record and prove that your product delivers real ROI. HousingWire is planning a Real Estate Virtual Demo Day for July 27.

Lead generation company CEOs, come set the record straight!

