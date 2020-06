Due to COVID-19 and the nationwide shutdown, our economic charts have shown waterfall downturns, V-shaped recoveries and everything in between. It has been a rollercoaster ride with all the scare and none of the fun.

Now that we have been whiplashed with negative and positive economic data, I thought it might be time to take a pause to consider the good, the bad and the ugly of where we stand in terms of U.S. economic health in this fifth month of the pandemic.