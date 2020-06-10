In February, the U.S. Census Bureau released its homeownership report which indicated that 2019, like the four years that came before it, was a positive year for Hispanic homeownership.

Hispanics have been driving homeownership growth in America for more than a decade, a trend that is likely to continue, according to the data.

This past year, Hispanics added 277,000 new homeowners, increased their total number of households by 435,000, expanded their labor force participation rate and raised their median household income. NAHREP’s 2019 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, released in April, documents these trends in detail.