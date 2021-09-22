The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers
Join this webinar for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report
For the study, RealTrends surveyed all the firms on the 2021 RealTrends 500 and Nation’s Best rankings, asking for annual compensation data for the 2020 calendar year.

A real estate professor weighs in on the future of MLSs
According to research done by Sonia Gilbukh, a real estate professor at Baruch College, there are some reasons to be concerned about the current number of real estate agents and the future of MLSs.

Lenders, it’s time to consider offering non-QM products
The non-QM market is making a comeback following a pause in 2020. As lenders rush to implement, Angel Oak is helping them adopt these new lending products.

HousingWire AnnualMortgage

Tai Christensen to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

The Director of Government Affairs for CBC Mortgage Agency to participate in panel on Expanding Homeownership

The Biden administration recently announced its efforts to address the lack of affordable housing in America by increasing funding for existing programs geared toward producing, financing and rehabilitating affordable housing. HousingWire invited Tai Christensen, director of government affairs for CBC Mortgage Agency, to HW Annual Sept 27-28 to discuss these recent efforts by the Biden administration and how the mortgage and real estate industries can responsibly expand homeownership in under-served communities.

Christensen has 17 years of experience in the mortgage industry, starting her career in 2003 as a contract loan processor for multiple mortgage brokerages in Salt Lake City. In 2008 she began to work with the many American families facing foreclosure due to the Great Recession. She managed a mortgage brokerage focusing on modifying loans for borrowers facing foreclosure, and then became the senior manager of a law firm specializing in negotiating mortgage terms for borrowers with Trustee Auction dates. 

Most recently, Christensen has become a national spokesperson for the UHOUSI Initiative, a comprehensive plan that focuses on increasing sustainable homeownership within black and brown communities. She also serves as an advisory council member for the American Mortgage Diversity Council.

Christensen will join Montell Watson, director of corporate strategy at Movement Mortgage and Laura Brandao, president and partner at American Financial Resources for a panel discussion on recent FHA updates, the role of credit scoring and credit alternatives and how real estate professionals can play a role in changing the script of homeownership. 

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else. 

In addition to Christensen, the event will feature keynote sessions with cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi and president of Blend and former CEO of Fannie MaeTim Mayopoulos

Attendees will also hear from industry pros like Christian Wallace, head of real estate services at Better.com, Logan Mohtashami, HousingWire’s lead analyst, and Lyle Radke, head of collateral policy at Fannie Mae.

The event will also have sessions covering:

  • The future of valuation
  • How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden
  • Cybersecurity
  • How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges
  • Innovating in a purchase market
  • And so much more!

HW Annual will be a great time to network as you enjoy the venue, the Omni Frisco, which is situated in a walkable area full of restaurants, bars, and the Star, the site of the Dallas Cowboys practice field. The schedule includes time to discover the latest technology through product demos and time to catch up with peers.

Find out all the details here. Our HW+ members get a highly discounted rate and you can take advantage of that by signing up here.

real estate technology platform propertybase lone wolf
Lenders mandated to use FHA Catalyst for appraisals

Starting March 14, 2022, the Federal Housing Administration will require all lenders to use FHA Catalyst for appraisals.

Sep 21, 2021 By

HW+ house bubble pop
Existing home sales pop the 2021 housing bubble boys

So far this year, every existing home sales print has been higher in 2021 than the closing level of sales in 2020, which was 5,640,000. Even with the unhealthy home price gains that we have seen in the last two years, more Americans have bought homes with mortgages in 2020 and 2021 than any single year from 2008-2019, and this looks perfectly normal with our current demographics. HW+ Premium Content

Sep 22, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

