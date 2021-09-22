Tai Christensen to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

The Biden administration recently announced its efforts to address the lack of affordable housing in America by increasing funding for existing programs geared toward producing, financing and rehabilitating affordable housing. HousingWire invited Tai Christensen, director of government affairs for CBC Mortgage Agency, to HW Annual Sept 27-28 to discuss these recent efforts by the Biden administration and how the mortgage and real estate industries can responsibly expand homeownership in under-served communities.

Christensen has 17 years of experience in the mortgage industry, starting her career in 2003 as a contract loan processor for multiple mortgage brokerages in Salt Lake City. In 2008 she began to work with the many American families facing foreclosure due to the Great Recession. She managed a mortgage brokerage focusing on modifying loans for borrowers facing foreclosure, and then became the senior manager of a law firm specializing in negotiating mortgage terms for borrowers with Trustee Auction dates.

Most recently, Christensen has become a national spokesperson for the UHOUSI Initiative, a comprehensive plan that focuses on increasing sustainable homeownership within black and brown communities. She also serves as an advisory council member for the American Mortgage Diversity Council.

Christensen will join Montell Watson, director of corporate strategy at Movement Mortgage and Laura Brandao, president and partner at American Financial Resources for a panel discussion on recent FHA updates, the role of credit scoring and credit alternatives and how real estate professionals can play a role in changing the script of homeownership.

In addition to Christensen, the event will feature keynote sessions with cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi and president of Blend and former CEO of Fannie Mae, Tim Mayopoulos.

Attendees will also hear from industry pros like Christian Wallace, head of real estate services at Better.com, Logan Mohtashami, HousingWire’s lead analyst, and Lyle Radke, head of collateral policy at Fannie Mae.

