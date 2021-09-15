Breaking: Treasury, FHFA suspend recent PSPA requirements

Appraisals & ValuationsHousingWire AnnualMortgage

Rocket Mortgage’s Rachel Robinson to speak at HW Annual

The director of Collateral Policy and Product Development will discuss how technology can improve the appraisal process

As the housing economy becomes increasingly digital, appraisal modernization may hold the key to not only providing a better experience for borrowers and lenders but also reducing potential appraisal bias. That’s why HousingWire invited Rachel Robinson, director, collateral policy and product development at Rocket Mortgage, to HW Annual to discuss how technology can play an important role in the appraisal process and help eliminate discriminatory practices. 

Robinson is responsible for creating policy specific to collateral and developing new and innovative products in the collateral space within the Rocket Mortgage Capital Markets team. Robinson joined Rocket Mortgage in 2004 as a mortgage banker before transitioning into leading an internal process improvement team.

Robinson later moved into leading the government credit policy and product development team, immediately preceding her current role, where her team was responsible for creating and maintaining all policy and product development for VA, FHA, and USDA

Robinson is also the former FHA Subcommittee chair for MBA and serves on numerous housing policy working groups. 

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

Robinson will be joined on stage by Kenon Chen, executive vice president, corporate strategy at Clear Capital and HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler.  

The event will also feature keynote sessions with cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi and president of Blend and former CEO of Fannie MaeTim Mayopoulos. Attendees will also hear from industry pros like Christian Wallace, head of real estate services at Better.com, Logan Mohtashami, HousingWire’s lead analyst, and Lyle Radke, head of collateral policy at Fannie Mae.

The event will also have sessions covering:

  • Expanding homeownership
  • How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden
  • Cybersecurity
  • How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges
  • Innovating in a purchase market
  • And so much more!

HW Annual will be a great time to network as you enjoy the venue, the Omni Frisco, which is situated in a walkable area full of restaurants, bars, and the Star, the site of the Dallas Cowboys practice field. The schedule includes time to discover the latest technology through product demos and time to catch up with peers.

Find out all the details here. Our HW+ members get a highly discounted rate and you can take advantage of that by signing up here.

