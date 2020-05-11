Real Estate Tech Demo Day: Serviceform

Serviceform
Serviceform has seen that real estate companies don’t exactly know how many seller leads and buyer leads they are actually getting from their website, and in most cases their conversion numbers are very low in comparison to the industry standard.
Serviceform helps real estate companies increase and scale their lead conversion rates predictably through a 3 step process.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Identify your exact current conversion numbers. We place our tracking tool on your website and gather data of how your traffic is converting over a 14 day period.
#2
Use that data to place our conversion tools on the right places on your website to increase conversion. We record this data over a period of 30 days.
#3
Compare your previous conversion rates and the new found rates to further optimize it and run A/B tests to scale online conversion predictably.