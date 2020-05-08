Real Estate Tech Demo Day : ReferralExchange

ReferralExchange LIVE
ReferralExchange LIVE helps agents convert their online leads before other agents get to them first. This ensures agents will never miss an opportunity from an online lead, ever again! LIVE manages all third party leads for agents by filtering, qualifying, and live-transferring interested prospects directly back to them.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Real: Using our proprietary lead verification system, we will determine if a lead is real and able to be contacted.
#2
Ready: Our licensed team of lead-servicing executives will contact your clients to determine if they are ready to move forward with a real estate transaction.
#3
Right: You determine if you would like to pursue the client yourself or refer the lead out to our nationwide network.