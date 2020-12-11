Real Estate Tech Demo Day: OJO Labs

Freddie Mac’s Simone Beaty on housing affordability
In this episode, Beaty explains how Freddie Mac is supporting shared equity programs as the pandemic continues to financially strain Americans nationwide.

WFG reports its highest volume months ever during Q2 and Q3
As the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, WFG continues to look for new ways to serve its clients, consumers and industry.

Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure
The case has the potential to be the most profound legal decision to affect the mortgage market in over a decade.

HW Media acquires REAL Trends
The acquisition combines two of real estate’s most powerful media outlets. The new media portfolio will now include HousingWire, FinLedger and REAL Trends.

Leave a comment

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

