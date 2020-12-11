Real Estate Tech Demo Day: OJO Labs

OJO Select Network

The OJO Select Network, OJO Labs’ newly-launched exclusive referral network for top-producing agents, helps grow your business by providing introductions to homebuyers and sellers who are ready to speak with an agent. All referrals are screened to ensure quality, and OJO’s team facilitates warm introductions and provides support to both the homebuyer and agent from introduction to close.

#1 OJO Select Network sources quality leads from a variety of sources and provides live introductions to homebuyers and sellers who are ready to speak to an agent. #2 OJO uses patented AI-powered technology to nurture consumers throughout the homebuying process and provides agents with unparalleled visibility into homebuyers’ needs. #3 OJO’s dedicated Concierge team supports both the consumer and agent throughout the homebuying journey to ensure a smooth process for all parties.

