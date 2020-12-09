Real Estate Tech Demo Day: Keller Williams

Command
Command is a smart CRM-plus suite of apps hosted on the Keller Cloud. Command was developed in partnership with real estate agents within KW Labs, the innovation hub of Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count. Command has 143,104 active users, as of September 30.
Over Q3 ’20, the Campaigns App of Command, a smart ad campaign creation and syndication tool, generated 723,363 leads across Facebook (703,630) and Instagram (19,733).
In Q3 ’20, average cost per lead (ACPL) for KW agents inside Command was $1.76 in the U.S. and Canada across social media platforms.