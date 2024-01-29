6 best Utah real estate schools for 2024

Ready to launch your real estate career in Utah? You’ll need to complete a 120-hour approved course and sit the state licensing exam to become a real estate agent in Utah. We’ve researched the top Utah real estate schools to find the best online programs for your prelicensing education, with various options to fit every learning style and budget. Choosing right school and program will help you ace the Utah real estate exam and provide the foundation for success in your new career.
The CE Shop
Best Utah real estate school for getting licensed fast
Overall Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars
Overview
For anyone looking to power through their prelicensing or post-licensing education requirements, the school’s on-demand video format helps student complete their 120 course hours in as little as three weeks.
The CE Shop boasts a 96% student satisfaction rate, which it attributes to its features, support and intuitive user interface. Graduates have a 90% average pass rate on their state exam. The CE Shop’s proprietary learning platform, called LEAP, uses an interactive learning approach that’s proven to be more effective than simply reading text. The content delivery platform encourages students to engage with content crucial to both passing the licensing exam and succeeding in their new career.
Course Options
See Details – Use promo code HW30 to save 30%
-
Pricing
Courses Only Standard Package Value Package Premium Package $629 $725 $789 $995 Coursework Only. Business eBooks, Digital Flashcards, Downloadable Resources, Real Estate Glossary, Study Schedule & Career Resources All Main Features + Exam Prep Edge – National & Utah, Instructor-Led Webinars on Exam Topics, and Pass Guarantee All Standard Features + Business Building Courses All Value Features + 18-Hour UT Sales Agent Post-Licensing Package and Real Estate Basics and Beyond eTextbook
Save 30% on all prelicensing courses with The CE Shop using promo code HW30. Click to learn more about their prelicensing course packages and Exam Prep Edge.
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Online, interactive course.
Course Schedule & Access: The course is treated like a 40-hour work week, with the ability to complete your education in as little as three weeks.
Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: With The CE Shop’s “Money-Back Guarantee,” you can request your money back within 30 days of purchase, as long as the course is not more than 50% complete.
Student Support: Student support is available via phone, chat and email seven days a week.
Exam Prep: Comprehensive, interactive Exam Prep is included in Standard, Value and Premium packages.
Final Exam: Final exams must be passed with a minimum of 70% and may be taken as many times as necessary.
Colibri Real Estate
Best Utah real estate school for career resources
Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Overview
Colibri Real Estate’s online courses allow students to study at their own pace, and offer a full audio version of their course for students on the go. Listen to your course on your commute, while you’re out running errands, or even at the gym. The school boasts an award-winning student dashboard which allows users to track their progress through their course. Colibri’s Compu Cram Exam Prep is included in all but their most basic course package, helping students prep for the state exam using flashcards, simulated exams and readiness assessments.
Course Options
See Details
-
Pricing
The Basics Exam Preparation Exam Prep Plus Ultimate Learning $639 $749 $809 $924 Required 75 hrs of coursework. Includes PA-approved instructor support, Buffini and Co career videos & 3 study guides All features of the Basic package, plus simulated exams, flashcards, readiness assessment & audio review guides All features of the Basics and Exam Prep packages, plus livestream classes scheduled on Tue/Thur evenings or Mon-Thur full days. Includes instructor and peer engagement, comprehensive exam prep by CompuCram & hardcopy textbooks Includes all the features of the first 3 packages, plus one-year access to their Career Booster pack. You’ll get 20+ “how to” videos to help you understand the fundamentals of the job, buyer and seller checklists, action plans and other helpful resources.
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Students can learn how they want, at their own pace, with a new read-along audio learning option for the online course material.
Course Schedule & Access: Online courses are self-paced and flexible. In Utah, a student or licensee is expected to spend at least 5 days in an accredited real estate licensing course or program. Colibri’s courses cam be completed in as little as three weeks for those motivated to do so.
Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: With Colibri’s “Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee,” a student that does not pass the state license exam within 30 days of completing their course can be reimbursed the original cost of either their prelicensing package or the exclusive exam prep package they purchased.
Student Support: Students can email or call expert local instructors with questions.
Exam Prep: Colibri’s Utah real estate prelicensing course features package options with exam prep powered by CompuCram. These packages cover common topics found on the Utah exam and point out common test mistakes and how to avoid them.
Final Exam: In order to fulfill your approved 120 hours of Utah real estate exam prelicensing education, you must take and pass the course final exam. The final exam must be completed within 30 days of completing your course.
Kaplan Real Estate Education
Best Utah real estate school for connecting with peers
Overall Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
Overview
Kaplan Real Estate Education is a proven leader in licensing education and exam prep. Their online courses are taught by instructors with real-world industry experience, and include access to those instructors for help along the way.
Course Options
See Details
-
Pricing
Kaplan’s offers three prelicensing course packages that meet Utah’s 120-credit hour requirement.
Utah Real Estate Principles and Practices Utah Real Estate Principles and Practices with Exam Prep Package Career Launcher Package $579 $599 $799 Required 120 hours of coursework. Access to two online testing tools to practice for the exam: Utah and National Real Estate Drill and Practice QBanks. Get custom quizzes and take multiple practice exams. Access to Kaplan’s weekly National Interactive Study Group. These live sessions help to reinforce real estate concepts and give students access to their instructor for questions.
Career Mentor Connect offers live, online webinars are designed to provide a head start on your career.
Required 120 hours of coursework. Online course includes national & state Exam Prep online video, Live Online National Interactive Study Group webinar for exam prep & Career Mentor Connect for professional development. Required 12 hrs of coursework. Online video course includes all features of Exam Prep Package + National Real Estate Drill and Practice QBank + Accelerator video course & live online coaching.
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Online courses with full access to the instructor.
Course Schedule & Access: Self-paced interactive online content. Live Online courses and webinars require the use of Zoom.
Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: Students are eligible for a full tuition refund (*less applicable fees) within 30 days of purchase, and only if the class has NOT been completed. With the PassProtection Retake Policy, students that were unsuccessful can contact the Customer Service department for unlimited retakes of the same class within 6 months of the date their course package was purchased, subject to space availability in the requested class. This policy only applies to students enrolled in a live or live online class.
Student Engagement & Support: The prelicensing course packages include access to a National Interactive Study Group, a live webinar study group covering the national licensing content. These webinars aim to make expert faculty accessible to real estate industry experts and facilitate interaction and discussion of topics and questions among students and faculty. Kaplan’s courses also include Career Mentor Connect (Live Online), a series of weekly live webinars to prepare students with career-focused tips, tools and processes to take their education to the next level.
Exam Prep: The course package with Exam Prep includes Utah Real Estate Drill and Practice QBank, with custom quizzes that concentrate on a student’s problem areas as identified by the performance tracker and simulated exams. There is also a Drill and Practice QBank for the national aspects of the licensing exam.
Final Exam: Students must obtain 75% or higher on their exams to pass.
Harman Real Estate Academy
Best Utah real estate school for in-person learning
Overall Rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars
Overview
Harman Real Estate Academy is committed to providing a unique and personalized learning experience for students. Every lesson is available online, but students are given the flexibility to choose between in-person and online learning options. The two formats can even be mixed based on personal preference, and students have up to one year to finish their real estate course.
Course Options
See Details
-
Pricing
Education Type Prelicensing Starting at $399 Package Features 120 required hours of coursework, online practice tests, physical textbooks
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Harman offers 43 flexible, self-paced lessons online or in person. Students can mix live classes with online sessions or complete the entire course remotely.
Course Schedule & Access: Online and in-person classes can be taken at your own pace. There are also optional live in-person sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:15 to 7:20 p.m.
Student Support: The office is available to assist students Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Exam Prep: Courses come with online practice tests.
Institute of Real Estate Education
Best Utah real estate school for format flexibility
Overall Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
Overview
The Institute of Real Estate Education boasts an 80% pass rate for first-time test takers. Instructors are involved in various aspects of the real estate industry. They have both professional experience and have served on industry committees and as part of Utah real estate associations. Students can choose from online, live in-classroom and live webinar classes, and they can even flow from one format to another to complete their studies.
Course Options
See Details
-
Pricing
Spark Pass Live Core $1,295 $845 $645 $445 Includes everything in the Pass course, plus a 12-week course called Spark Agent Success. You’ll get lead generation and listing strategies, business and team building know-how, and a primer in negotiation skills. Includes everything in the Live bundle, plus 3 additional textbooks, exam prep resources, an exam simulator to test your knowledge, an audiobook, and a crash course in real estate math. Includes everything in the Core bundle, plus live, in-person classroom hours and access to an instructor to ask questions. Comes with the required 120-hours of coursework, a Pass Guarantee, plus state and national real estate textbooks. Classes are delivered in live webinar format, and come with .pdf resources, practice exams, and the opportunity to mingle with Utah brokers.
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Online courses and live, in-person classes. All course packages also include live webinar classes. Courses can be completed in as little as 15 days.
Course Schedule & Access: Online courses are self-paced. The course schedule for the live, in-person classes is posted online. Classes are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 – 9 p.m.
Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: If a student doesn’t pass the exam on their first try, the program will reimburse the cost of their first test retake. The Money Back Guarantee can accommodate students that need to change their plans so long as they contact the school within 15 days of enrollment. Other terms may apply.
Student Support: Instructors are available for calls daily and by email on the weekends.
Exam Prep: Every prelicensing course package includes comprehensive practice exams.
Utah Real Estate School
Best Utah real estate school for career mentorship
Overall Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
Overview
Utah Real Estate School consistently has a higher pass rate than the state average. Tuition includes the Utah Real Estate Law textbook, free test prep classes, free placement assistance and free assistance following graduation. The course is provided in a variety of learning modes, so students can choose what works best for them.
Course Options
See Details
-
Pricing
Education Type Price Course Details Pre-Licensing $599 Includes 120 Credit Hours required by the state, the Utah Real Estate Law textbook, exam prep and placement assistance Continuing Education $15-30 per class or $120 for packages Individual classes: One, two or three hours in length
12-Hour New Agent Course Package: 12-hour CORE CE class
12-Hour CORE CE Utah Law Package: 12 hours of CORE CE
18-Hour License Renewal Package: 18-hours of CORE CE
42-Hour Package for Late License Renewal: 42 hours of CE
6-Hour Renewal Package: Avoiding Real Estate and Mortgage Fraud and the Utah Division of Real Estate’s Mandatory Residential classes
Broker Licensing $599 120 Credit Hours
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Online in a variety of learning modes: reading, PowerPoint, audio, video and interactive exercises.
Course Schedule & Access: The online course is self-paced, with 8 hours maximum allowable credit per day.
Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: Guarantee that students taking any of their real estate sales or broker pre-licensing courses will pass the state-licensing exam on their first try. Those that don’t may take any of their classes for free as many times as they feel necessary for a full 12 months following their original enrollment until they are able to pass the state exam. The course itself is nonrefundable.
Student Support: Pre-licensing students receive four weeks of free mentoring post-graduation. The school also offers free placement assistance.
Exam Prep: Free live test prep classes are included in tuition.
Methodology: How we chose the best Utah real estate schools
At HousingWire, we strive for the highest standards when it comes to providing you the best Utah real estate school options to meet your educational needs. To determine the top Utah real estate schools, we evaluated each school based on the following must-haves:
- Course offerings, including suite of study tools
- Return policies or guarantees
- Flexibility and format options
- Instructor quality and accessibility
- Pricing and affordability
- Student support services
- User reviews and pass rates
Finally, we took each school’s unique features and professional development opportunities into consideration to provide the most long-term value to real estate agents like yourself.
Utah Real Estate Schools: Frequently asked questions
-
How much does real estate school cost in Utah?
When it comes to the education required to get your real estate license in Utah, prelicensing courses in this product guide start at $399 and range up to about $1,000. However, most of the schools on our list offer frequent discounts. Check their sites through our links for the best deals or use promo code HW30 to SAVE 30% year-round with The CE Shop.
-
How long does it take to become a Utah real estate agent?
In Utah, students are expected to spend at least 5 days in an accredited course or program, with a minimum of 120 credit hours required. Many courses can be completed in just three weeks if you apply yourself to studying online full-time.
-
Can I get my Utah real estate license online?
Yes, real estate courses are available online in Utah, but the state exam must be taken in-person an a testing site. The state exam is administered by Pearson VUE. You can learn more about scheduling your Utah real estate exam by visiting the Pearson VUE website.
-
What is the average salary for a Utah real estate agent?
According to Indeed.com, the estimated annual earnings for a real estate agent in Utah is $78,478 and goes as high as $92,831 for agents with more than 10 years of experience (as of this writing).
Helpful links for Utah real estate agents
We’ve gathered a few links and sites that you’ll find helpful as a prospective real estate agent. Check out the Utah Division of Real Estate and the Utah Association of REALTORS for up-to-date information about getting licensed and joining a brokerage in Utah in 2024.
The full picture: Best Utah real estate schools
Beginning a career in real estate can be exciting. At HousingWire, we are committed to helping agents succeed at every stage of their casreer. That begins with choosing the best Utah real estate school to fit your budget, learning style, and schedule, and one that will help you quickly pass the exam, get licensed and enter the industry with confidence. Now that you know the features, packages and pricing of Utah’s best real estate schools, you can choose the program that works best for your unique needs.