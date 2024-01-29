6 best Utah real estate schools for 2024

Course Formats: Online, interactive course.

Course Schedule & Access: The course is treated like a 40-hour work week, with the ability to complete your education in as little as three weeks.

Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: With The CE Shop’s “Money-Back Guarantee,” you can request your money back within 30 days of purchase, as long as the course is not more than 50% complete.

Student Support: Student support is available via phone, chat and email seven days a week.

Exam Prep: Comprehensive, interactive Exam Prep is included in Standard, Value and Premium packages.

Final Exam: Final exams must be passed with a minimum of 70% and may be taken as many times as necessary.