How to get a real estate license in Ohio (OH) in 5 steps

Wondering how to get a real estate license in Ohio in 2024? Your path to real estate licensure begins with 120 hours of classes in an approved Ohio real estate license education program. From completing your required coursework to taking the licensing exam, keep reading to learn how to become a real estate agent in Ohio.

Requirements to get a real estate license in Ohio

Before you enroll in the required 120 hours of sales associate prelicensing education, you’ll need to know some of the requirements for obtaining an Ohio real estate license. Here’s a helpful checklist to get you started:

120 hours of qualifying real estate education are required before you can sit the Ohio real estate licensing exam

Be at least 18 years old

Have a high school diploma or its equivalent

Be a United States citizen or an alien lawfully admitted to the U.S.

Be honest and truthful

Not be convicted of a disqualifying offense. Not have violated any rules of the Ohio Division of Real Estate or civil rights laws regarding real estate within the past two years

Complete the prelicensing education requirements

Be sponsored by an Ohio broker

Submit your application form, education requirements, and required fee to the State of Ohio’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing (REPL)

Complete the background check, including fingerprinting

Take and pass the Ohio real estate licensing exam

Ohio real estate licensing examination

How hard is it to pass the Ohio real estate exam? Ohio does not publish an average pass rating for the real estate examination, but you can expect the level of difficulty to be dependent on how prepared you are! Consisting of two portions, the exam’s state-specific section has 40 questions and the national-based section has 80 questions. You’ll have one hour to complete the state questions and two hours to answer the national questions. To pass the exam, you’ll be expected to answer 70% of the questions correctly. 3 hours: The time you’ll be given to answer all 120 multiple-choice questions on the Ohio license exam While the thought of correctly answering 120 questions in 180 minutes (that’s an average of 1.5 minutes per question!) can be intimidating, the right study tools can make all the difference on exam day. Check out the best schools for exam prep courses with helpful study aids in our article 7 best real estate classes in Ohio for 2024.

How long does it take to get a real estate license in Ohio? Many students complete the 120-hour required coursework in about one month, but others will need three or four months. This will largely depend on your schedule and your obligations outside of studying. For those that are balancing coursework with a full-time job, family, and other responsibilities, don’t fret! Most Ohio prelicensing packages will allow you access to the coursework for up to six months. 6 weeks to 6 months

Time it takes to get an Ohio real estate license As far as your background check, allot for a few days to a week for processing. After clearing your background check, you can apply to take the Ohio licensing exam. Depending on the availability of seating, you may be able to schedule your exam within two weeks. You can take the prelicensing course online, study, and schedule the exam based on the pace that works best for you, but for planning purposes, know that it typically takes six weeks to six months to get a real estate license in Ohio. Pro Tip:

Keep in mind that the more time you spend studying for the Ohio licensing exam, the more prepared you’ll be to pass it the first time around and be eligible for your Ohio real estate license. On top of completing the required prelicensing coursework, a course in exam prep can give you the confidence you need on exam day.

How much does it cost to get a real estate license in Ohio? When it comes to getting an Ohio real estate license, think of the associated fees as an investment in your career. Here’s what you need to budget for: Prelicensing exam coursework = from around $199 to over $2000 Salesperson license examination application fee = $81 Background check processing fee, U.S.Treasury = $18 Background check fees, BCI and FBI = $50 to $100 Salesperson exam registration fee, state and national = $63 License renewal fee after first year = $182 Estimated total = $593 to $2,444 [3]



5 key steps to getting your real estate license in Ohio



There are five fairly straightforward steps to getting a real estate license in Ohio.

Step 1: Complete the prelicensing education requirements

Applying for an Ohio real estate agent license starts with fulfilling the 120-hour sales associate pre-licensing education requirement. To qualify to take the Ohio real estate licensing exam, be prepared to enroll in and successfully complete the following education requirements:

Ohio Real Estate Law: includes instruction in civil rights, housing discrimination, and desegregation problems (40 hours)

includes instruction in civil rights, housing discrimination, and desegregation problems (40 hours) Real Estate Principles and Practices (40 hours)

(40 hours) Real Estate Appraisal (20 hours)

(20 hours) Real Estate Finance (20 hours)

By taking an approved courses of study, you’ll be eligible to apply for the licensing exam. You’ll also gain a deeper understanding of the information needed to thrive as an Ohio real estate agent.

Considerations for attorneys in Ohio

If you are an active, licensed attorney in the state of Ohio, you may be able to apply some of your law degree credits toward the Ohio prelicensing course requirements. If you believe you have completed some of the qualifying courses, you can send an unofficial transcript to Ohio’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing (REPL) for a courtesy review at: [email protected].

Other considerations

Even if you aren’t an attorney, there is a possibility that you may have already completed some of the real estate prelicensing courses. To be sure, send an unofficial transcript to REPL for a courtesy review at [email protected]. Once approved, you can then apply to take the state and national portions of the Ohio licensing exam. [3] [4]

Step 2: Select a sponsoring real estate brokerage

The state of Ohio requires anyone who wants to be licensed as a real estate agent to be sponsored by a brokerage before they take the licensing exam.

Ready to find a real estate brokerage?

Culture, cutting-edge technology, marketing assistance, and training are key to succeeding as an Ohio real estate agent, so look for a brokerage that provides the agent services and resources you need to maximize reach for your clients. To select the brokerage that’s best for you, here are a few things that potential Ohio real estate agents should consider:

1. Size and culture

Do you have a specific real estate area or category you’re interested in? Look for a broker who specializes in that niche. Some real estate professionals prefer brokerages committed to fixer-uppers and first-time homebuyers, while others are looking for an ultra-luxury firm. A locally-based, boutique brokerage may be perfect for one person, while another agent may feel more at home at a larger, national brokerage. Ultimately, your decision about a brokerage comes down to personal preferences and professional goals.

2. Commission split

For a new real estate agent, a good commission split is important. Since your commission checks will be larger if the brokerage has a fair rate, consider each brokerage’s rate before making a decision. Between 50/50 (the broker and real estate agent receive equal sums of money from a commission split) and 70/30 (the real estate agent gets a larger sum of the money than the broker) is fair.

3. Mentorship opportunities and training

When selecting a firm, look for a brokerage that will offer mentorship programs and comprehensive new agent training. You’ll also want a sponsoring real estate brokerage that offers administrative support, including inputting MLS information, helping with contract follow-up, and handling other office tasks.

Cutting-edge tools, technology, and market insights are more important than ever, so select a brokerage that provides the marketing prowess you need to maximize reach for your clients and innovative agent services.

Step 3: Submit your exam application form and fee

Once you’ve completed your prelicensing education and found a brokerage to sponsor you, it’s time to submit your Ohio real estate license examination application form. Need to get your hands on a license application? Check with your prelicensing education provider or your local real estate board. You can also download the license exam application here:

Along with your application form, you’ll submit your proof of education requirements and $81 payment to the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing. You can mail these or submit your application online. Either way, REPL will process your completed application. After that, your information will be sent to the testing vendor, who will process it and send you the Candidate Information Bulletin with instructions on how to schedule your exam.

Step 4: Complete fingerprinting for your background check

According to the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing, you should not have your fingerprints taken before filing an application. You should, however, complete your background check within 10 business days of submitting your application. [5]

Did you know?

According to REPL, you can take your licensing exam while waiting for your background check results to be processed.

You can schedule your fingerprinting appointment with Webcheck, a criminal record check provider. The U.S.Treasury will charge you an $18 fee for processing. On top of that, the BCI and FBI will charge you additional fees for the background check. Find the Ohio Webcheck locations and background check fees here:

Be sure to bring your government-issued ID and be ready to have your fingerprints digitally taken. You should also bring instructions stating that the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and FBI background check results are to be sent to the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing. Include REPL’s address and reason codes, which are BCI Reason Code: 4735.143 and FBI Reason Code: 4735.143

Did you know?

According to REPL, remote proctored testing is available for both Ohio real estate agent and broker examinations. Together with testing vendor PSI, REPL created a remote testing model that is as secure as in-person exams taken in a traditional testing center.[6]

Step 5: Schedule and take the licensing exam

When you’re ready to take the Ohio real estate exam, the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing requires that you schedule your exam by visiting the PSI website. If you already have a PSI account, you can log in to begin the booking process and schedule your test. If not, you can select “TESTS” to create your PSI account. From there, you’ll choose your test format: “Test Center” or “Remote Proctored.” [7]

If you’re not taking the remote, online exam, you’ll need to select your preferred testing center. Next, you’ll choose an exam date and time to book at that location. If you are taking the exam remotely, you’ll still need to select a date and time to book an appointment with a remote proctor. Your last step will be to pay the $63 state and national exam registration fee. [8]

Where to take the exam: Exam locations

The Ohio real estate licensing examinations are administered at the following approved testing locations:

Akron

Cambridge

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Columbus North

Columbus South

Toledo

Troy

Once you’ve scheduled your real estate licensing exam date and site, it’s time to prepare. [8]

How to prepare for the Ohio real estate exam: Helpful study tips

To prepare for your Ohio real estate licensing exam, here are a few tips you’ll find helpful:

Start with a current copy of the Candidate Information Bulletin.

You can base your studies on the bulletin’s Content Outline section and use study materials that cover the topics found in the outline.

Take notes as you study. It’s proven that the act of putting something in writing helps you retain the information better!

It helps to have a study group or even one other licensee to study with. You’ll be able to discuss confusing concepts and new terms with each other, as well as drill each other on your understanding of the topics.

Going through the bulletin’s Sample Questions section will also be beneficial. As you do so, consider only the actual information presented in the question. Avoid reading into the question too much.

Many people find that the most effective approach is to study for scheduled periods of 45 to 60 minutes. Take a break before you lose concentration, then start studying again when your mind is fresh.

Beyond the required 120 hours of education, spend some extra time studying for the exam. It will increase your chances of passing on the first try. Good luck!

What to bring to the exam: Be prepared

When the day comes for you to take your Ohio real estate licensing examination, you should arrive 30 minutes before your appointment. You’ll need the extra time for signing in, showing your identification, and getting familiar with the exam process.

You’ll need to present one form of ID that matches the name you used when you scheduled the exam. The ID must also have your photo and signature, and be valid and unexpired. The following are forms of photo ID accepted for the exam: [8]

Current state-issued driver’s license

Current state-issued identification card

U.S. government-issued alien registration card

U.S. government-issued military identification card

U.S. government-issued passport

Canadian government-issued identification card

80 National and 40 State

The breakdown of questions on the Ohio real estate licensing exam

The Ohio in-person real estate exam

During the check-in process, you will be asked if you possess any prohibited items and may also be asked to empty your pockets so that the exam proctor can ensure that there is nothing in them. The proctors may also carefully inspect eyeglass frames, ends of sleeves, pant leg bottoms, or any other apparel that could be used to hide notes or a recording device.

If you are testing in person at a PSI test site, you will be given a pencil and a piece of scratch paper, which you’ll return during check-out.

Here are a few of the items that you cannot bring into the exam room:

Chewing gum, food, drinks, smoking, or chewing products

Pagers, cellular phones, cameras, mobile devices, or electronic devices of any kind

iPads, laptops, tablets, or computers

Radios, iPods, earbuds, electronic games, electronic watches, or smart watches

Handheld calculators, headsets, or recording devices of any kind

Baseball caps, visors, hats, or headgear not worn for religious reasons

Coats, jackets, vests, scarves, or shawls

Bulky or loose sweatshirts or sweaters

Backpacks, briefcases, purses, or wallets (don’t forget to remove your photo ID!)

Reading or reference materials of any kind

Pens, pencils, notebooks, paper or other materials to write on

The following are also strictly prohibited during the exam:

Having guests, family members, or friends in the testing room, the building, or on the building’s property

Attempting to copy, communicate, or record exam content of any kind

Conversing with other candidates during the exam

Giving or receiving assistance on the exam

Using the internet, instant messaging, a computer, a mobile phone, an app not provided by PSI, or other outside references or resources during the exam

Taking photos or video of exam items

Engaging in disruptive behavior during check-in or during the exam, including using abusive language, reading questions aloud, or causing noise other than keyboard typing

Changing spaces during the exam without the proctor’s approval

Leaving the exam room without the proctor’s approval

Secure storage will be available for any prohibited items. Any prohibited possessions or behavior will result in disciplinary measures, including termination of your exam, surrender of all exam materials, and a report of the incident to the exam sponsor.

You will have three hours to finish the Ohio real estate licensing examination and you will not receive extra time to complete the exam once the time is up. You may only leave the exam room to use the restroom after obtaining permission from the proctor, or when you’ve completed the exam. [8]

The Ohio remote online proctored exam

Here are a few of the requirements for the online exam:

Sufficient internet service to administer the exam

Placement of the web camera for ideal viewing by the proctor

Adequate lighting for the proctor to see your activity

Adherence to the proctor’s instructions, which may include keeping eyes on the computer screen and keeping hands on the desktop

Here are a few of the prohibited possessions and behaviors for the online exam:

Taking breaks during the exam

Changing computers or changing spaces during the exam

Temporarily moving out of the camera’s line of sight

Putting your hands near your face or covering your mouth unless absolutely necessary

Talking or whispering

Having scratch paper during the exam

3 hours the time allotted for taking the Ohio licensing exam

How to get your exam score

At the end of the examination, you will see your score displayed on screen. You can also have your score report emailed to you. If you fail, you can see the diagnostic report by exam type (including your strengths and weaknesses) on the emailed score report.

How to retake the exam

If you fail the Ohio real estate licensing exam, don’t be too discouraged! You can retake the licensing exam as many times as you need to within a 12-month period, beginning on the date written on your testing bulletin. Here’s some more good news: You only need to retake the portion of the exam that you failed.

On the day of your exam, the failing score report and retake application will be given to you before you check out. You will need to wait for the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing to notify PSI of your new eligibility, however, before you can register and schedule your next exam.

Be prepared to apply to retake the failed portion by submitting a retake application and paying a fee to REPL for every exam you retake. You’ll need to do so by the date indicated on the initial Candidate Information Bulletin’s label. If you do not pass both sections within the given 12 months, you will need to resubmit an exam application to REPL. [8]

FAQs to help you launch your Ohio real estate career

Still wondering if real estate is the best career for you? Have some questions you need answered before you decide? We’ve got answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about getting your Ohio real estate license.

The full picture: Getting an Ohio real estate license

Cities like Springboro and Cincinnati continue to be very hot markets, and as a state, Ohio is gaining a reputation as an excellent place to invest in real estate for appreciation. Now is an ideal time to help those investors by becoming a real estate agent in Ohio. Equipped with all the details on getting licensed as an agent in Ohio, you’re ready to start your real estate journey.

From tips on applying for your Ohio license to national changes in the housing market, HousingWire is here to provide you with the news, information, and insights it takes to succeed as a real estate agent.