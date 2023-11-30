7 best real estate classes in Ohio (OH) for 2024

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re exploring a real estate career in Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Toledo, or any other city in the Buckeye State, then your first step is to choose from the many real estate classes in Ohio to complete the 120 hours of approved pre-licensing education that the state requires.



While there are many online real estate cla in Ohio to choose from, it’s important to find a program that’s aligned with your budget, schedule, timeline, and goals, and that lay the foundation for a successful real estate career. We’ve done extensive research to determine the best real estate classes in Ohio to launch your new career.

At-a-glance: Best real estate classes and schools in Ohio

Davis College, powered by The CE Shop Best Ohio real estate school for fulfilling prelicense requirements Visit Website Powered by the CE Shop, Davis College’s comprehensive packages are designed to help you pass your Ohio licensing exam and prepare you for your new career in real estate. Brimming with coursework that is up to date with current trends, expect to receive insight on issues facing Ohio real estate agents today. From agency relationships to local government regulations and more, every topic is inspired by the property types and types of transactions you’ll encounter as an Ohio real estate agent. Buying Options See Details Pricing Education Type* Starting at Package Features Prelicense $1,499 Basic: 120 Hrs of OH Pre-Licensing Coursework. Business Ebooks by Industry Experts, Career Resources, Downloadable Resources, Digital Flashcards, Real Estate Glossary & Study Schedule Standard: All Basic Features + Exam Prep Edge (National and Ohio) and Pass Guarantee Value: All Standard Features + Business Building Courses Premium: All Value Features + The CE Shop 20-Hr. Ohio Post-Licensing Salesperson Course + Real Estate Basics and Beyond eTextbook Exam Prep $79 Exam Prep Edge, PSI National Portion: Covers PSI Exam’s National Portion. Features Lessons by Topics Outlined in Candidate Handbook, Real-time Dashboards, Dynamic Practice Exams w/ Review of Results Exam Prep Edge, Ohio Salesperson State Portion: Covers Licensing Exam’s OH Salesperson Portion. Features Lessons by Topics outlined in Candidate Handbook, Real-time Dashboards, Dynamic Practice Exams w/ Unique questions Exam Prep Edge, Ohip Salesperson National & State Portions: Covers OH Salesperson Exam’s National and State portions. Features Lessons by Topics Outlined in Candidate Handbook, Real-time Dashboards, Dynamic Practice Exams & Review of Results. Post-license CE $209 20-Hour Post-Licensing Course: Covers Current Laws, Steps to Business Success & Fiduciary Duties. Topics Include Fair Housing, agency, Property Management Basics, Commercial Real Estate basics, Foreclosures, OH Land Contracts and Wholesaling & More License Renewal CE $55 9-Hour CE Required Package: Includes Complying with the Canon (3 Hrs, Required Ethics), Navigating Ohio Agency (3 Hrs, Required Ohio Law) & Sex and Real Estate (3 Hrs, Required Civil Rights) 21-Hour CE Electives Package: Includes Property Inspection Issues (3 elective Hrs), Taxes and Real Estate, Current Issues, First-Time Homebuyers, Serving the Senior Market, Section 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchanges & Document Excellence for Smoother Transactions (3 Elective Hrs each) 30-Hour CE Package (with NAR Ethics course): Includes Complying with the Canon, Navigating Ohio Agency, Breaking Barriers, Fair Share, First-Time Homebuyers, Growing Green, Selling to Your Sphere of Influence, Technology Tools & More. * Note: All Prelicense Courses meet Ohio’s 120-hour sales associate pre-licensing requirement. All Post-license Courses meet Ohio’s 20-hour post-licensing requirement for first-time renewals, which must be completed within the first year of licensure. The License Renewal CE Courses meet the 30-hour CE requirement for subsequent sales active license renewals after that.

Pros + Cons Pros: User friendly and interactive Courses may be taken as many times as necessary in order to pass Cons: Not all scenarios are relevant to real estate

Features Course Formats: On-demand video or self-paced courses. Course Access: While the CE Shops pre-licensing courses expire six months after the purchase date, you can get a one-month extension. For post-license continuing education and license renewal CE, expiration dates are typically one year from the date of purchase, but may vary by course. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: The CE Shop will refund the purchase price of any course within the first 30 days if the course is not more than 50% completed. Student Support: Support is available from Customer Service Representatives via email, live chat, and phone, seven days a week. Exam Prep: Exam Prep Edge is the CE Shop’s intuitive online study experience. It can give you the confidence to pass your exam and start your real estate career off on the right foot by providing you with an initial assessment, immediate feedback on the topics you’ve mastered, and guidance on the ones you still need to work on. Additionally, CE real-time dashboards help you navigate each topic while gauging your competency, telling you when you’re ready for your exam. Final Exam: The CE Shop’s pre-licensing, post-licensing, and CE final exams must be passed with at least a 70%. You may, however, take the courses as many times as necessary in order to pass.

Colibri Real Estate Best Ohio real estate school for exam prep Visit Website We named Colibri the best Ohio real estate school exam prep because of its comprehensive, real estate exam prep offerings. To be clear, Colibri offers prelicensing course in a partnership with Hondros College (see Hondros in this list!), but they offer dedicated exam prep courses that are distinct from the 120-hour program in coordination with Hondros.



Colibri’s practice exams simulate a live exam and include test assessments, helping you retain the most important information, and giving you the assurance you need to pass the Ohio real estate exam. What’s more, Colibri’s learning formats make it easy to stay organized, restart lessons, keep track of your tasks, and stick to a study schedule. Colibri Real Estate offers 24/7 access to your student dashboard, so you can stop and start your course anytime and never worry about losing track of your progress. Buying Options See Details Pricing Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Prelicense $1,099 Pre-licensing courses are offered through Colibri’s sister school, Hondros College Exam Prep $115 Exam Prep: CompuCram Exam Prep with Audio Playback, Audio Review Guides, Simulated Exams, Flashcards, Readiness Assessment Exam Prep Live: CompuCram Exam Prep with Audio Playback, Audio Review Guides, Simulated Exams, Flashcards, Readiness Assessment. Live & Interactive Instruction includes Live Instructor Q&A (40 Hrs per Month) Post-license CE $49 CE courses for first and subsequent license renewals are offered through Colibri’s sister school, McKissock Learning

Pros + Cons Pros: An array of course formats to choose from, including self-paced courses and livestream packages Courses can be accessed with any device or operating system Cons: Pre-licensing courses are not offered by Colibri at this time Continuing education courses are also not available

Features Course Formats: Livestream or self-paced courses. Course Access & Schedule: Six months from your registration date. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: Colibri will reimburse the cost of your pre-licensing package or your exclusive exam prep purchase if you don’t pass on the first try. Student Engagement & Support: Colibri’s Exam Prep includes monthly access to a live Q&A with expert instructors. You can also participate in interactive study groups to enhance your learning experience. Exam Prep: Colibri offers a basic Exam Prep course and Exam Prep Live for those who prioritize access to live instructors and exam prep through webinars. Exam Prep Live also includes The Exam Crammer Webinar Series. These six, 1-hour, instructor-led webinars can be attended in any order. Other Courses: In order to qualify for the licensing exam in Ohio, you need to complete a 120 hour pre-license education certificate. Pre-licensing courses are offered through Colibri’s sister school, Hondros College. When it comes to renewing your Ohio real estate license, you need to fulfill your 20-hour post-licensing requirement. Required Ohio real estate continuing education courses for first and subsequent license renewals are offered through Colibri’s sister school, McKissock Learning.

Hondros College Best Ohio real estate school for fulfilling prelicense requirements Visit Website Hondros courses are designed and taught by industry experts who are active in their fields, using real world scenarios to help you retain course concepts. Choose between in-person on campus, instructor-led livestream, and self-paced online. Or complete your courses through a combination of these learning formats. With four pre-licensing packages to choose from, Hondros College’s self-paced online learning gives you the ability to complete courses at your own pace, on your own time, while instructor-led, livestream learning is in real-time via Zoom. Buying Options See Details Pricing Education Type* Prelicensing Exam Prep Post-licensing CE Starting at $1,499 $79 $209 Package Features Coursework Only: Business eBooks, Digital Flashcards, Downloadable Resources, Real Estate Glossary, Study Schedule & Career Resources Standard: All Main Features + NJ Exam Prep Edge Value: All Standard Features + 3 Business Building Courses Premium Bundle: All Value Features + 12-Hr. NJ Post-licensing CE Package + Real Estate Basics & Beyond eTextbook Course covers every national topic in the licensing exam & topics outlined in the NJ Candidate Information Bulletin Package #2: Courses include Ethics at Work (Ethics, 3 hrs), All About Agency (Core, 6 hrs), Personal Safety (Core, 2 hrs), NJ Fair Housing (Core, 1 hr) License renewal courses start at $55 and are broken out as follows: 9-Hour CE Required Package: Includes Complying with the Canon (3 Hrs, Required Ethics), Navigating Ohio Agency (3 Hrs, Required Ohio Law) & Sex and Real Estate (3 Hrs, Required Civil Rights) 21-Hour CE Electives Package: Includes Property Inspection Issues (3 elective Hrs), Taxes and Real Estate, Current Issues, First-Time Homebuyers, Serving the Senior Market, Section 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchanges & Document Excellence for Smoother Transactions (3 Elective Hrs each) 30-Hour CE Package (with NAR Ethics course): Includes Complying with the Canon, Navigating Ohio Agency, Breaking Barriers, Fair Share, First-Time Homebuyers, Growing Green, Selling to Your Sphere of Influence, Technology Tools & More.

Pros + Cons Pros: Free resources, including a Guide to Real Estate and the Social Media Toolkit for Real Estate Agents Learning formats include online, in person, or livestream Scholarships are available on the website, as well as other forms of financial assistance Cons: Not the best option for students on a tight budget

Features Course Formats: Complete any course in person, online at your own pace, or via livestream (held in real time from any device). Hondros also lets you change your learning method at any time. Course Access: You have six months from the day of purchase to complete your class. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: With the “Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee,” students enrolled in a Pre-licensing course, or a Set for Success & Ultimate Real Estate bundle, will be refunded if you don’t pass your exam on the first try. Student Support: If you have a question, you can chat with or call the Student Services team members at 1-888-HONDROS. Anyone enrolled in a pre-licensing class can also access instructor support 7 days a week. Exam Prep: Hondros College offers several livestream exam prep options, including the Crammer Sales Review Course, which features an exam that simulates the national and state specific portion of the real estate exam, a Real Estate Math Review designed to prepare students for the exam’s math and real estate calculation questions, and CompuCram Exam Prep, which delivers vocabulary tools, practice testing, and comprehensive simulated exams. Completion Certificates: In order to take the Ohio Real Estate Licensing Exam, you need to meet the 120-hour sales associate pre-licensing requirement. Upon successful completion of your real estate pre-licensing classes, Hondros will give you the necessary completion certificate.

Columbus State Community College Best Ohio Estate School for In-Person Support Visit Website Columbus State Community College offers the four-course certificate needed to take your real estate exam. If you want to enhance your educational experience, you can also earn a 2-year degree in Real Estate through the Associates Program. The classes you need to sit for the Salesperson’s Exam are offered each semester. Choose from the day, evening, and online classes on the CSCC Website’s schedule. The four classes you need for your Pre-Licensure Certification can even be taken together and completed in one semester. Buying Options See Details Pricing Education Type* Credit Hours Package Features Prelicense 10 credit hours Real Estate Pre-Licensure Certificate: Prepares students to earn their Ohio real estate license. Coursework is approved by the Ohio Board of Realtors® and meets all classroom requirements needed to take the Ohio licensing exam Broker Prelicense 22 credit hours Real Estate Pre-Broker Certificate: Coursework is approved by the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing and meets all requirements needed to be able to take the Real Estate Broker Licensing Exam Associates Degree 61 credit hours The Associate Degree Program in Real Estate: Coursework meets the professionalism in the real estate industry standards. Program follows a blueprint developed by the OH Association of Realtors®. Courses meet educational requirements for OH real estate licensure * Note: All Prelicense Courses meet Ohio’s 120-hour sales associate pre-licensing requirement.

Pros + Cons Pros: On campus class options mean in person support for students Associate Degree Program meets educational requirements for OH real estate licensure Cons: Post-licensing CE course are not offered

Features Course Formats: Daytime, evening, and weekend courses are offered in-person. Many courses are also offered online. Course Access & Duration: Most courses are offered on designated days of the week at specified times. Depending on the college semester, four months is the typical duration of a course. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: If you paid tuition out-of-pocket at Columbus State and you drop a class, you may receive a refund in the amount you paid for tuition. The amount you get back is dependent on how much of the class you complete. Student Support: Student Central is ready to answer your questions via chat, email, phone, and even in-person.

Ohio University Best Ohio real estate school for class engagement Visit Website Ohio University offers affordable real estate courses to help you prepare for your real estate career. By successfully completing five courses in the Real Estate Pre-licensure Certificate, you’ll fulfill the educational requirements to sit for the Ohio State Real Estate Salesperson Licensing Exam. Taught by experienced professionals, the university’s real estate classes will equip you with the practical skills and knowledge you need to enter and excel in the real estate profession. In addition to the core real estate courses, you can select a course from several options in the certificate that are beneficial to real estate careers in Ohio. The selected additional course will serve to expand your knowledge in the areas of economics, sales, persuasive communications, workplace collaboration, and/ or corporate finance. Buying Options See Details Pricing Ohio University’s Real Estate Pre-Licensure Certificate requires the completion of four REAL courses and an additional elective course. For the additional course, choose from topics such as economics, workplace collaboration, communications and persuasion, and sales and corporate finance.* If you are an undergraduate student who has been admitted to Ohio University, then you’re eligible to enroll in the certificate program and take real estate courses for credit. You will need to pay tuition at the rates outlined on the Bursar’s website. The noncredit cost for the university’s real estate courses is typically $175, which does not include the course textbook. Education Type** Fees Class Features Pre-Licensure Certificate In-Person, On-Site Athens campus fees may apply Real Estate Principles and Practice: Examine land, rights and interests, real estate contracts and law, title transfer, taxes, home ownership, brokerage operations, appraisal and value, applied real estate math, OH license requirements & more. Athens Campus location. Real Estate Law: Covers Real Estate Law and Legal areas Impacting real estate professionals Examine the law of agency as applied to real estate brokers and sales personnel, law of fixtures, estates, mortgages and liens, OH license laws of Ohio, zoning & more. Real Estate Appraising: Exposes students to the practice and process of appraising OH real property and provides students with appraising profession information, real estate appraisal methods & the appraiser licensing process. Real Estate Finance: Covers the real estate finance essentials, including the current real estate market, types and sources of real estate loans, real estate residential and commercial loan process, the OH foreclosure process, government involvement, the construction and development lending process & more. Pre-Licensure Certificate Online Only Lancaster campus fees apply Real Estate Principles and Practice Online: All features of in-person class, offered online using an online course delivery & management system. Meeting times will be arranged by the instructor. Real Estate Law Online: All features of in-person class, offered online using an online course delivery & management system. Meeting times will be arranged by the instructor. Real Estate Appraising Online: All features of in-person class, offered online using an online course delivery & management system. Meeting times will be arranged by the instructor. Real Estate Finance Online: All features of in-person class, offered online using an online course delivery & management system. Meeting times will be arranged by the instructor. * Terms & Class Information

** Note: All Prelicense Courses meet Ohio’s 120-hour sales associate pre-licensing requirement.

Pros + Cons Pros: Small classes mean direct access to the instructor for an enhanced learning experience Real estate courses complement the university’s undergraduate degree programs Cons: Class schedules are not flexible, so you can’t complete courses at your own pace With max capacities between 28 and 104, classes can fill up fast

Features Course Formats: Classes are online with the exception of the Athens Campus, which offers certain real estate classes in-person and on-site. In-person attendance is required for on-site classes. Course Access & Duration: Ohio University’s real estate classes meet weekly at a designated meeting time. Classes begin the first week of each semester and last for four months. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: You may request refunds of non-financial aid funds by emailing the Bursar. Student Support: If you value one-on-one time with instructors, the university’s in-person classes mean unmatched instructor support. Even the online courses have a max capacity of 35, which means more engagement with peers and the instructor, as well as high quality communication. Exam Prep: With the Real Estate Pre-Licensure Certificate Program of Study, the courses you take will give you the opportunity to prepare for the Ohio Real Estate Salesperson’s License Exam while supplementing an existing major. Final Exam: Successful completion of this certificate program is defined by the school as satisfactory seat hours for each REAL course and a C or better in each course, and fulfills the educational requirements a student must complete in order to sit for Ohio’s Real Estate Salesperson’s License Exam. Since these are university classes, be prepared for a final exam in each class. If you’re taking a class that is offered online using an online course delivery and management system, proctored exams may be required. In the case of a failing grade, you may retake the course up to two times, excluding withdrawals.

McKissock Learning Best Ohio real estate school for customized continuing education packages Visit Website McKissock adds new courses, tools, and cutting-edge content on a weekly basis to keep students current on the most pressing trends and topics. The education provider also throws in some freebies that you’ll appreciate, including learning aids, helpful checklists, and reference guides. The CE PLUS Membership is an excellent option for students who want to go deeper than just renewing CE requirements. With a membership, you’ll have access to the required CE courses plus professional development tools to sharpen your skills and maximize your business, as well as additional downloads, videos, learning aids, articles, and checklists. On the other hand, if you are a salesperson or broker who only wants to take the essential core courses, McKissock has you covered with the affordable Core Renewal Packages. Buying Options See Details Pricing Education Type* Starting at Package Features Post-license Salesperson CE $49 9-Hour Salesperson Core Renewal Package: Core Courses Include OH Civil Rights, Current Core Laws in OH, and OH Ethics’ Canons and Code (3 hours per course) 30-Hour Salesperson Renewal Package w/ NAR Ethics: All 9-Hr Salesperson Renewal Package Features + Ethics in the Age of Disruption, Educating Sellers and Homebuyers, Handling Multiple Offers & More Post-License Broker CE $69 12-Hour Broker Core Renewal Package: Core Courses Include OH Civil Rights, Current Core Laws in OH, Ohio Ethics’ Canons and Code & Tools for Managing a Successful Real Estate Brokerage in OH (3 hours per course) 30-Hour Broker Renewal Package w/ NAR Ethics: All 12-Hr Broker Renewal Package Features + NAR: Ethics in the Age of Disruption, Educating Sellers, Performing Quality BPOs, Handling Multiple Offers, Implicit Bias Awareness & Cultural Competency CE Plus Membership $220 Ohio CE PLUS Membership: Includes All OH CE courses, Pro-Series webinar on-demand library, How-to videos,100+ job aids, worksheets, scripts, checklists, 24/7 access to professional development tools, industry discounts, education specialists & more Multi-State CE Plus Membership: For Anyone Licensed in more than one state. Includes Unlimited access to ALL CE courses (except for MD), Membership dashboard, Product discounts, Informational videos, job aids, scripts, checklists, Educating Homebuyers Toolkit, Educating Sellers Toolkit, Pro Series webinars & 500 professional development resources. * Note: 30-hour License Renewal CE Courses meet Ohio’s CE requirement for subsequent sales active license renewals.

Pros + Cons Pros: Courses in many packages can be swapped out and customized Courses can be taken at your own pace Free learning aids are available Cons: No pre-licensing courses are offered Exam Prep is also not available

Features Course Formats: On-demand video or livestream course Course Access: Six months from the date a course is first opened Course Swap: If you enroll in a continuing education package and change your mind, you can easily swap out the package’s courses. Just make an exchange by selecting the preferred courses. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: With the McKissock “Satisfaction Guarantee,” online course students have 30 days to request a refund, starting from the date of purchase. Students of classroom and livestream courses must request a refund within 24 hours from the first day of the course to receive a refundIf you no longer qualify for a refund, you can always swap to a self-paced online course. Student Support: Expert instructors with years of real-world experience can be reached by phone to answer your questions, on weekdays from 8am – 8pm and weekends from 12pm – 3:30pm, and by email outside of normal business hours. If you have questions or need additional assistance with your course, you can reach your instructor via email. Final Exam: You will have a comprehensive multiple-choice final at the end of each online course and your exam will be automatically graded, so you know if you passed immediately.

Kaplan Real Estate Best Ohio real estate school for helpful test simulations Visit Website With more than 65 years of experience helping real estate professionals, Kaplan offers flexible programs that let you study at your own pace. With Kaplan’s CE packages, you can choose a continuing education course that is personalized to you, and get access to a expert instructor that will guide you in mapping out your courses.



Featuring multiple video segments with their instructors, Kaplan’s online video courses are complemented by text-based content, helping to reinforce key concepts. What’s more, the courses promote flexibility — you can start, stop, and resume your course and shape your studies to your schedule. Buying Options See Details Pricing Education Type* Starting at Package Features Exam Prep $199 Complete Ohio Real Estate Drill and Practice QBank: Includes National Drill and Practice QBank, as well as the OH Real Estate Drill and Practice QBank to prepare for the national and state portions of the OH License Exam. Features licensing exams Simulation, Exams Customized by Topics & Answer Explanations National-Only Real Estate Exam Prep Solution: Features National Real Estate Exam Prep Online Video Course, National Real Estate Drill and Practice QBank, Workbook PDF, & Hundreds of Multiple-choice Questions with Rationales Post-License CE $29 Ohio Core Law: Disclosure, Inspection and Environmental Concerns in Real Estate (3-Credit Hrs). Mandatory Core Course Meets CE Requirements. Topics Covered Include Misrepresentation / The Most Common Lawsuit, Property Disclosures and Inspection Issues, Environmental Risk Issues & Additional Risk Management Concerns Ohio 9-Hour Mandatory Core CE Package: Meets CE Requirements with 9 Hrs of Mandatory Core Courses. Online Package includes OH Canons and Codes, OH Core Law & OH Fair Housing Ohio 30-Hour Complete CE Package: 9 Hrs of Mandatory Core Courses + 21 Hrs of Elective CE Courses. Online Video Package Includes OH Canons and Codes, OH Core Law, OH Fair Housing in Ohio, Real Estate Finance Today & More Broker Training $29 Ohio Core Law: Disclosure, Inspection and Environmental Concerns in Real Estate (3-Credit Hrs). Mandatory Core Online Course Covers Misrepresentation / The Most Common Lawsuit, Property Disclosures and Inspection Issues, Environmental Risk Issues & Additional Risk Management Concerns Introduction to Real Estate Investments (8-Credit Hrs): Online Video Course Covers Nature of Real Estate Value Estimating net Operating Income, 1031 Tax–Deferred Exchanges, Acquisitions and Operation, Dispositions, Capital Gain, Loss & More * Note: The License Renewal CE Course meets the 30-hour CE requirement for subsequent sales active license renewals.

Pros + Cons Pros: Content is created by real estate experts to mirror the licensing exam topics Two distinct QBanks simulate most test environment, helping improve your exam score Ala carte options make meeting your CE requirements more affordable Cons: A livestream course format is not offered There are not pre-license courses available in Ohio

Features Course Formats: Online video and self-paced online. Course Access: Six months from the date of purchase. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: Kaplan offers a full tuition refund within 30 days of purchase, but only if the course or class has not been completed. Student Support: Real estate experts are available to answer any questions via email. General support is also available via live chat. Exam Prep: Kaplan’s Exam Prep Packages include the National Drill & Practice QBank and Ohio Real Estate Drill & Practice QBank. The National Drill & Practice QBank lets you test yourself with hundreds of questions on an advanced interactive testing platform. And the Ohio Real Estate Drill & Practice QBank allows you to test yourself by simulating nearly every test environment to help improve your exam score.

Methodology: How we chose the best real estate schools in Ohio

To determine the very best Ohio real estate schools, we evaluate and rated each school based on the following fundamentals:

Course offerings, including suite of study tools

Format options and flexibility

Instructor quality and accessibility

Return policies or guarantees

Student support services

User reviews and pass rates

Pricing and affordability

Finally, we considered the schools and education providers’ unique features and professional development opportunities, which can be incredibly valuable to real estate agents like yourself over the long haul.

