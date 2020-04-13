RE/MAX expands national campaign, addresses change in real estate

Marketing during moments of national crisis is tricky, and businesses have had to develop whole new campaigns as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across the U.S.

On the real estate side, RE/MAX has launched two new spots in its 2020 advertising campaign titled “We Will Rise Above.” The two commercials will span TV, digital and social media and will focus on the words “If we work together we will rise above,” a reference to the RE/MAX hot air balloon.

According to the brokerage, agents from across the world have been supporting respective local communities by sewing face masks and delivering food to the elderly and school children.

The original 2020 campaign was more light and playful, but RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Marketing Abby Lee told HousingWire that it was changed because of current circumstances.

“We just didn’t feel like, in a certain environment, it resonated with what was happening in all of our communities,” Lee said.

“Obviously, things change in this environment on an almost daily basis,” Lee continued. “We wanted something that was going to be evergreen but also cognizant of what everybody’s going through. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We’ll probably see this round of the campaign lasting for some time.”

More recently, RE/MAX launched a new tool on its RE/MAX Hustle website, giving agents the ability to create custom, professional commercials for each of their listings.

Earlier this year, the brokerage also quietly re-launched its website, adding more consumer-facing features.

Birmingham, Alabama based RE/MAX agent, Peck Barham, told HousingWire that the implementation of technology in real estate is well needed, especially now.

“Now more then ever, we are seeing the importance of having human contact and communication during an uncertain time,” Barham said. “Technology is great in streamlining our work but everyone deserves a real and professional person to help solve problems, especially during a crisis. Even through social distancing, we can be there for one another in a variety of ways.”

Meanwhile, while some major brokerages are making massive layoffs or furloughs, RE/MAX doesn’t have plans to do so in its corporate office, according to the company.

However, each RE/MAX office is independently owned and operated, so staffing decisions vary by each franchise.