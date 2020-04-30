CoronavirusReal Estate

[PULSE] Learning from past pandemics: Will COVID-19 derail the housing market?

A look at past pandemics and economic shocks provides hope for recovery

Like most of the news surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic, reports about the U.S. housing market have been discouraging. Year-over-year listings of homes for sale have plummeted – in the worst-hit markets like New York City, listings are down 80% compared to April 2019. 

Rick Sharga,
Guest Author

Home sales began to slow down dramatically in the last half of March, and are expected to drop even more drastically in April and May, which are usually two of the months with the highest volume of home sales. Pending home sales are off over 30%. And over 3 million homeowners have applied for mortgage payment forbearance, causing at least some concern about a large number of potential defaults at the end of the forbearance period. None of this should be surprising, under the circumstances. With almost every state in the country implementing some form of shelter-in-place order and shutting down most non-essential businesses, more than 25 million citizens filed for first-time unemployment benefits over the past four weeks. 

With the majority of businesses closed or running below capacity, the consumer spending that accounts for 70% of the U.S. economy has contracted suddenly and severely, and economic projections for Q2 U.S. GDP are universally ugly.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

 

Most Popular Articles

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac: Mortgages in forbearance do not need to be paid back all at once

Borrowers in forbearance will have to repay their missed mortgage payments one way or another, but there appears to be a growing number of borrowers who think they have to repay all their missed payments in one lump sum, either because they’re confused about their options or because that’s what their mortgage servicer told them. But that’s not actually the case, according to the two biggest sources of mortgage financing in the country.

Apr 27, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Mr. Cooper has nearly 200,000 customers in forbearance but is no longer worried about liquidity

Despite having nearly 200,000 of its customers in forbearance, the nation’s largest nonbank mortgage servicer is no longer concerned about liquidity.

Apr 30, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please