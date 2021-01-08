People movers: Mid America, TMC, Framework and Sagent

To start off this week’s people movers, Mid America Mortgage promoted Jemma Pachiano to chief operating officer. Pachiano joined the company in 2011 as national support and training director where she led communication between the company’s executive team, operations team and branches. In her new position, she is responsible for implementing more efficient processes, products and systems in order to fuel Mid America’s growth.

Framework Homeownership named Lisa Schneider to its newly created chief growth officer role after she served as the top digital executive at Merriam-Webster. In her new role, she will lead the revenue-generation process for the social enterprise and help support its goal to build strong communities through the democratization of homeownership.

The Mortgage Collaborative announced it named Rich Swerbinsky as its new president and chief operating officer. In his expanded role, Swerbinsky will be focused on running the day-to-day operations of TMC and helping support its members and partners. Swerbinsky will also continue to maintain oversight of the cooperative’s national sales efforts and strategic alliances.

Sagent rounds out this week’s list of people movers, announcing that it appointed Marianne Sullivan and Jeffrey Taylor to its board of directors. The two bring three decades of combined experience and are the latest in a series of leadership additions to the company. Sullivan serves as a senior executive at Fannie Mae while Taylor is the co-founder of America’s largest residential mortgage managed services firm Mphasis Digital Risk.

