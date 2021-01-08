HW Media CEO and REAL Trends founder on 2021’s purchase market
HW Media CEO and REAL Trends founder on 2021’s purchase market

Clayton Collins interviews Steve Murray, the co-founder and president of REAL Trends on the company’s strategic acquisition.

Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation
Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation

In this webinar, experts at SoftWorks AI and Tavant discuss critical components of mortgage automation and how to evaluate technologies that fit your business’ needs.

A proven way to increase underwriting capacity
A proven way to increase underwriting capacity

This case study offers a look at how CoreLogic was able to configure a comprehensive tool that allowed one lender to significantly increase underwriting capacity.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

People Movers

People movers: Mid America, TMC, Framework and Sagent

Here's the latest on the business professionals making waves in real estate and mortgage

To start off this week’s people movers, Mid America Mortgage promoted Jemma Pachiano to chief operating officer. Pachiano joined the company in 2011 as national support and training director where she led communication between the company’s executive team, operations team and branches. In her new position, she is responsible for implementing more efficient processes, products and systems in order to fuel Mid America’s growth.

Framework Homeownership named Lisa Schneider to its newly created chief growth officer role after she served as the top digital executive at Merriam-Webster. In her new role, she will lead the revenue-generation process for the social enterprise and help support its goal to build strong communities through the democratization of homeownership.

The Mortgage Collaborative announced it named Rich Swerbinsky as its new president and chief operating officer. In his expanded role, Swerbinsky will be focused on running the day-to-day operations of TMC and helping support its members and partners. Swerbinsky will also continue to maintain oversight of the cooperative’s national sales efforts and strategic alliances.

Sagent rounds out this week’s list of people movers, announcing that it appointed Marianne Sullivan and Jeffrey Taylor to its board of directors. The two bring three decades of combined experience and are the latest in a series of leadership additions to the company. Sullivan serves as a senior executive at Fannie Mae while Taylor is the co-founder of America’s largest residential mortgage managed services firm Mphasis Digital Risk.

Have a hiring announcement you want to share? To be featured in our people mover section, email HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath at bnath@housingwire.com

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

B2C Home-For-Sale_01
Will we have a buyer’s housing market in 2021?

The best time to buy a home is in a buyer’s market where listings are flush and demand is low. Unfortunately, 2020 has been a seller’s market with buyers facing unprecedented competition and increasingly out-of-reach home prices. But will 2021 be the same?

Jan 04, 2021 By

Latest Articles

winter, snow, housing, house, neighborhood, cold
2021 means new challenges for mortgage lending

While the mortgage industry has always been an ever-changing profession, we as loan originators have entered a very unprecedented market, with a new landscape paved by uncertainty and a level of anxiety that could easily cripple the most seasoned originator.

Jan 08, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please