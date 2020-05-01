People movers: FirstClose, Trelix and the Roxborough Group

FirstClose, a company that provides mortgage technology solutions, named Joe Dahleen as its senior vice president of strategy and sales.

A 25-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Dahleen has specialized in executive management, fintech and strategic marketing. He has experience in loan production, quality control procedures and secondary marketing.

Prior to joining FirstClose, Dahleen was executive vice president and chief strategy officer for MortgageHippo, and prior to that, he has held executive-level positions for banks, Wall Street firms and independent mortgage banking companies.

Brian Simon has been named president at Trelix, a mortgage fulfillment service. Simon is also the president of mortgage co-op, Lenders One.

Simon has over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, and has held leadership positions including chief operating officer of New Penn Financial (now known as NewRez), chief executive officer of Caliber Funding (now Caliber Home Loans) and chief operating officer of Freedom Mortgage.

Simon has also been a long time member of both the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Lender Advisory Boards.

The Roxborough Group, a real estate private equity firm, has named Nick Bryer as its senior vice president.

Before joining The Roxborough Group, Bryer was vice president of investments at CIM Group, and prior to that he was a member of the acquisitions group at Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston-based real estate investment firm.

“We are all very excited to have Nick join our organization,” said Marc Perrin, a managing partner at Roxborough. “His expertise, industry knowledge and deep understanding of real estate will be of great value to The Roxborough Group and our investors. His experience with a range of strategies and markets will help us continue our focus on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns.”