People movers: AREAL.ai, CoreLogic and Valucentric

People Movers are updates about the business professionals making waves in the housing and mortgage industries.

Newly launched digital lending product AREAL.ai announced this week that Archana Arunkumar has joined its advisory board.

Before joining AREAL.ai, Arunkumar was the director of product at Ellie Mae and is currently the director of product at Dropbox. Arunkumar has also led and served on many advisory boards within the mortgage and lending industry.

“We are excited to welcome Archana to our team,” said Argun Kilic, CEO and founder of AREAL.ai. “We know her industry expertise and experience will benefit AREAL.ai as we move forward and keep us focused on building what really matters to lenders and differentiate ourselves from other generic automation tools.”

CoreLogic announced recently that Selma Hepp has joined the company as deputy chief economist.

Prior to joining CoreLogic, Hepp was chief economist and vice president of business intelligence at Compass and Pacific Union International, as well as chief economist at Trulia, senior economist for the California Association of Realtors, and economist and manager of public policy and homeownership at the National Association of Realtors.

“We are excited to welcome Selma to the CoreLogic Office of the Chief Economist,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic. “She brings extensive expertise and thought leadership around key topics like housing and urban economics, domestic and international housing markets, the mortgage market, demographic trends, and more. We are confident that her wide-reaching industry experience will help ensure our market-leading property data, analytics and insights continue to provide value to our clients and broader markets.”

Valucentric has recently named Tony Whaley as its residential national chief appraiser. In this role, Whaley will guide recruitment, training and oversight of the residential staff appraiser team.

Prior to joining Valucentric, Whaley was the national appraisal director at Eagle Home Mortgage, as well as holding senior positions at Amrock (Quicken), CoreLogic and Bank of America.

“Having worked with Valucentric in my prior position, I was able to witness first-hand how their innovation and commitment to reshaping the appraisal process stood out,” Whaley said. “Their growth and evolution is impressive and I am excited to be a part of their team and help grow their expansion if key markets.”