Webinar

Opportunities and Challenges: Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership

The challenges that lenders, real estate professionals and communities face as they work to increase homeownership among minorities and promote equity in lending can seem too big to tackle. Join us for a discussion on how to address these challenges and learn why increasing minority homeownership is critical to a lender’s growth and sustainable success.

iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli will speak with Homeownership Council of America President Gabe Del Rio, National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) Founder and President Tony Thompson to highlight best practices, tools and other resources that support the goal of increasing housing equity.  Jill Frondorf, SVP, Director of Operations at Fifth Third Bank and Robert Hironimus, Affordable Lending Sales Manager at Fulton Mortgage will also share insight on their challenges and successes at their lending institutions.

Panelists

Laird-Nossuli

Laird Nossuli
CEO,
iEmergent

J.-Tony-Thompson-III-CMB

J. Tony Thompson, III CMB
Founder & CEO,
National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America

Gabe-Del-Rio

Gabe Del Rio
President/CEO,
Homeownership Council of America

Robert-Hironimus

Robert Hironimus
Affordable Lending Sales Manager,
Fulton Mortgage

Bernard-Nossuli

Bernard Nossuli
COO,
iEmergent

Jill-A.-Fondorf-

Jill A. Fondorf
Senior Vice President, Director of Mortgage Operations,
Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

