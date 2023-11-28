OneKey MLS to use CubiCasa’s floor plan creation tools

CubiCasa, a Finland-based proptech company, partnered with OneKey MLS – a major mortgage licensing system (MLS) serving the New York Metropolitan area – to provide user-friendly floor plan creation tools.

Under the motto “scan a floor plan in five minutes” CubiCasa focuses on providing value for real estate professionals through the digitization of properties. The company delivered more than one million floor plans for 50,000 companies since its inception in 2018.

“Equipping our members with easy-to-use floor plan creation tools will enhance the services they offer to both homebuyers and sellers. It’s another step forward in ensuring our agents have access to industry-best resources,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS.

According to the firm, CubiCasa’s technology reduces the subjectivity and inconsistency of the traditional “hand-drawn sketch” method of determining a home’s size, still used by appraisers today, and empowers even untrained homeowners to produce accurate results.

The calculations reached by CubiCasa technology are aligned with American National Standards Institute standards and the technology can be used without prior training by anyone with a smartphone.

CubiCasa added more than 30 MLS organizations in 2023 – including the California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest MLS in the United States.

Other notable MLSs in the program include Bright MLS, the Houston Association of Realtors and Georgia MLS.

Members of those MLSs receive special access to free floor plans, discounts on add-on features, as well as access to a network of real estate photographers who use CubiCasa in their shoots.

Cubicasa was acquired by appraisal management company Clear Capital in 2021.