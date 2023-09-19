CRMLS will use CubiCasa’s floor plan creation tools

CubiCasa will be providing its user-friendly floor plan creation tools to the 110,000 members of California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest MLS in the United States.

With this new partnership, CRMLS and CubiCasa say they will deliver more value to consumers through digital floor plans, and help create a more organized and transparent real estate market.

“We strongly believe that floor plans create a better home buying experience for consumers and provide valuable data to the MLS compilation,” Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS, said in a statement. “With our CubiCasa partnership, we can influence market adoption of floor plans thanks to their easy-to-use technology and valuable data outputs.”

CubiCasa’s MLS Partnership Program now boasts 30 participating companies. Other notable MLSs in the program include Bright MLS, the Houston Association of Realtors and Georgia MLS. Members of those MLSs receive special access to free floor plans, discounts on add-on features, as well as access to a network of real estate photographers who use CubiCasa in their shoots.

The calculations reached by CubiCasa technology are aligned with American National Standards Institute standards and the technology can be used without prior training by anyone with a smartphone.

CubiCasa, a Finnish company, was acquired by appraisal management company Clear Capital in 2021.