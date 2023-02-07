HW Media
Overcoming 2023’s biggest appraisal challenges
Rocket Mortgage will fight UWM’s ‘ultimatum’ with its wallet
HousingWire Virtual Demo Day
A look at the top cost-cutting measures being taken by brokerages
Nominations for the 2023 HW Rising Stars are now open

Rising Stars is honoring the housing economy’s next generation of leaders in mortgage and real estate

HousingWire’s Rising Stars are back! Nominations for the popular award open today and will run until Friday, February 24, 2023. This year — in an effort to combine mortgage and real estate into one award — we’re excited to announce the HW Rising Stars is also the new home to the successful RealTrends Emerging Leaders award.

This program recognizes industry professionals ages 40 and under who have become leaders in their respective fields. They help run major corporations and are the entrepreneurs building tomorrow’s great businesses.

We encourage a wide range of professionals to apply for consideration for this unique and powerful award. It is one of a kind in the industry. Take a look through our full list of criteria and eligibility for more information.

Curious to see who won last year? Last year’s list of winners can be found on the HW Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders program pages.

Anthony Hsieh is fighting with the loanDepot board HW+

Anthony Hsieh will use his majority voting power to unilaterally nominate Steven Ozonian for election to the board of directors, exposing a dispute with other loanDepot board members.

