Nominations for the 2022 Marketing Leaders are open!

In its second year, HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders award is honoring the most creative and influential marketing minds of the housing economy. Eligible nominees include CMOs (or equivalent title) in mortgage lending, servicing and real estate. We’re looking for the best-of-the-best marketing execs who demonstrate leadership by continuously growing, leading and motivating high-performing marketing teams.
Last year’s inaugural list included an impressive group of marketing leaders who had remained agile through another unfamiliar year in housing. Take a look at a few of the 2021 honorees below to see their accomplishments last year, and click here to nominate someone for the 2022 Marketing Leaders award!
- CMO Kate Pettique helped Supreme Lending deliver results last year, from executing an SMS marketing strategy that led to thousands of applications and hundreds of millions in funded loans to leading her company to becoming the #1-rated lender on Zillow.
- Mickey Neuberger, CMO at Realtor.com helped the company experience faster growth and reach a record 94 million unique users in January 2021, all while re-energizing the marketing team, as demonstrated by a 9-point increase in employee engagement during his tenure.
- Jessica Manna, President, Digital Strategy & Innovation at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation led her team to a digital and lead generation revolution, paving the way for a 240x increase in its digital business and oversaw 70% growth in the marketing department since joining the company.
- Sierra Pacific Mortgage’s VP, Director of Marketing, Kasia Stephenson, spearheaded initiatives to increase lead generation, launched an enterprise-grade marketing and customer engagement platform, oversaw the creation of three different websites and built a marketing team from scratch all within her first two years at the company.