NAR launches new benefits program

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) announced the launch of the Residential Real Estate Council’s (RCC) Broker Solutions, a new resource available to its over 1.5 million members nationwide through the Realtor Benefits Program, on Tuesday.

The program was developed in response to the NAR’s findings in its 2021 profile of real estate firms report, which was released just last week. The report found that the vast majority of brokerages in America are small, independent operations. Of the residential real estate firms surveyed for the report, 78% said they worked out of a single office. Of these single office operations, 91% are independent, non-franchised firms. Beyond that, these single office firms typically only have three full-time real estate licensees on staff, according to the report.

NAR’s 2021 report showed that the majority of residential firms and firms with one office encourage staff to pursue certifications and designations, and to take additional training classes. However, the small nature of these firms and brokerages, makes it challenging for them to offer the same level and quantity of services available to agents and brokers at larger entities.

“Smaller, independent brokerages have limited resources to navigate the endless stream of disruptions in our market,” NAR CEO Bob Goldberg said in a statement this week. “But as the NAR report from last week showed, these are the brokerages which dominate the market and propel our industry forward.”

The RRC’s Broker Solutions program will offer a variety of professional development programs and consulting services to all NAR members, non-member NAR staff, state/local association staff and family members with $50 off full-priced education programs provided by Broker Solutions, according to the NAR.

The RRC was established in 1976 and provides brokers and agents with a variety of tools and educational services, including the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation.