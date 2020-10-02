Movement Mortgage’s Montell Watson to speak at HousingWire Annual Oct. 8

Call it what you want – a disruption, a revolution, a transformation or perhaps a thorn in your side, there is no denying the pandemic has stirred the housing industry in all its sectors. How companies adapt and pivot while fostering their teammates’ growth may very well decide who will be on the right and wrong side of history after the gloves – and masks – come off.

That’s why we’ve invited Montell Watson, director of corporate strategy at Movement Mortgage, to speak at our HousingWire Annual event on Oct. 8, discussing how championing a team that companies can be proud of in times of distress lays the foundation for long-term success.

Watson will be joined by Kenon Chen, executive vice president, corporate strategy at Clear Capital, Trina Scott, chief diversity officer at Rock Ventures and Adam Constantine, CEO and owner of ACE Creatives, on the panel entitled: Business Strategy During Social Upheaval.

Watson started his career in mortgage originations in 2008 at Wells Fargo and RBC Bank – eventually transitioning into an investment advisory role at TD Ameritrade where he was a regular Presidents Club member. While at TD Ameritrade, Watson led sales teams and helped roll out strategic technology and business strategies within the region.

In his four years at Movement, Watson has helped lead and implement several corporate initiatives within the organization, including Movement’s consumer direct channel and the Black American Homeownership initiative.

Watson currently serves on the board of directors of Movement Schools and is passionate about making housing available for all people.

HW Annual will feature other housing virtuosos, including Cindy Waldron, vice president of research and analytics at Freddie Mac, Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae, Ed DeMarco, president of the Housing Policy Council, Laurie Goodman, vice president of the Urban Institute, Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, and many more.

We’re focusing this virtual event on The Great Acceleration — the disruption speeding through the business landscape, upending traditional strategies and agendas for those in housing. We’ve got sessions on the future of regulation, increasing homeownership in underserved communities, green housing, capital market appetite by channel and much more.

