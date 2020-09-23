Rock Venture’s Trina Scott to speak at HousingWire Annual

Call it what you want – a disruption, a revolution, a transformation or perhaps a thorn in your side, there is no denying the pandemic has stirred the housing industry in all its sectors. How companies adapt and pivot while fostering their teammates’ growth may very well decide who will be on the right and wrong side of history after the gloves – and masks – come off.

That’s why we’ve invited Trina Scott, chief diversity officer at Rock Ventures, to speak at our HousingWire Annual event on Oct. 8, discussing how championing a team that companies can be proud of in times of distress lays the foundation for long-term success. Scott will be joined by Kenon Chen, executive vice president, corporate strategy at Clear Capital, and Montell Watson, director of corporate strategy at Movement Mortgage on the panel entitled: Business Strategy During Social Upheaval.

In her current role, Scott develops strategy and infrastructure that fosters a culture of equity and inclusion – leveraging the diverse perspectives of Rock Venture’s team. She is passionate about people and creating a work environment that is grounded in collaboration and freedom of self-expression. She also seeks to build positive connections between the Rock family of companies and its local communities by helping to attract, engage, and develop top talent.

Scott joined the Rock family of companies to lead the diversity and inclusion team in early 2017. She spent the previous 10 years with a public accounting firm where she focused on the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts. While there, Scott launched a youth mentorship program centered around college access in 30+ U.S. urban cities, which helped more than 1,000 young people get accepted to college.

A native Detroiter, Scott is devoted to the city’s communities and is committed to providing underserved young people with the resources necessary to flourish both personally and professionally.

HW Annual features other housing virtuosos, including Cindy Waldron, vice president of research and analytics at Freddie Mac, Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae, Ed DeMarco, president of the Housing Policy Council, Laurie Goodman, vice president of the Urban Institute, Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders and many more.

We’re focusing this virtual event on The Great Acceleration — the disruption speeding through the business landscape, upending traditional strategies and agendas for those in housing. We’ve got sessions on the future of regulation, increasing homeownership in underserved communities, green housing, capital market appetite by channel and much more.

HW+ members can attend for free by registering here. Not an HW+ member yet? You can sign up for free attendance plus get the amazing premium content we publish digitally and in the print magazine. Regular registration can be accessed here.