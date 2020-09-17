Freddie Mac’s Cindy Waldron to speak at HousingWire Annual

This year has been a numbers game. How long does forbearance last? What are the rates this week? Will the next stimulus bill be enough? The pandemic has created an onslaught of record-breaking figures, but behind all the headlines and statistics are real people trying to keep their homes in a time of uncertainty. Now more than ever, it has become critical that housing professionals understand what that data represents — not just for themselves, but for the borrowers that are turning to them for guidance.

That why we’ve invited Cindy Waldron, vice president of research and analytics in the single-family client and community engagement division at Freddie Mac, to decipher what those numbers mean and how to help homeowners benefit from the fruits of that labor at our HousingWire Annual event on Oct. 8. Waldron will speak on Increasing Homeownership in Underserved Communities.

At Freddie Mac, Waldron is responsible for driving business solutions for the single-family business and its clients by leveraging research, data and analytics to target and overcome barriers to homeownership. Through partnerships with lenders, nonprofit organizations, national intermediaries and industry networks, she addresses homeownership preservation, housing affordability, housing supply and access to credit.

In addition, she provides leadership and coordination of regulatory goals and reporting by monitoring performance and proving insights to expand distribution and access to credit.

A veteran of more than 20 years in the mortgage industry, Waldron joined Freddie Mac in 1999 and has held leadership roles within the Single-Family Model and analytics and Affordable Lending and Access to Credit divisions.

Waldron will be joined by other housing savants at HousingWire Annual, including Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae, Ed DeMarco, president of the Housing Policy Council, Laurie Goodman, vice president of the Urban Institute, Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders and many more.

We’re focusing this virtual event on The Great Acceleration — the disruption speeding through the business landscape, upending traditional strategies and agendas for those in housing. We’ve got sessions on the future of regulation, business strategy during times of social upheaval, increasing homeownership in underserved communities, green housing, capital market appetite by channel and much more.

