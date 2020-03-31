Mortgage tech virtual demo day set for Friday

More than ever, lenders and others in the mortgage industry are looking for cutting-edge fintech to cultivate borrower relationships, streamline their processes and keep business flowing.

To help sharpen industry decision makers’ toolboxes, HousingWire will hold its first virtual demo day this Friday. The half-day afternoon format, which is free to attend, features platform demonstrations from 14 innovative tech companies. Attendees can tune in for the whole day or drop in on particular sessions.

The agenda is broken into five topics: borrower relationships and leads, loan origination process, processing and underwriting, eclose and fulfillment, and business intelligence and risk management.

Here’s an overview of each technology:

Borrower relationships and leads

Volly simplifies lending technology and marketing automation for banks and mortgage companies, including several of the top 20 lenders in the nation. Its streamlined point-of-sale product features a mobile app and integrated services.

Surefire by Top of Mind is a customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation platform that cultivates borrowers from prospects to lifetime customers.

Homebot, a 2019 HW Tech100 winner, delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect, maximizing repeat and referral business. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and real estate professionals remain the trusted advisors to their databases.

Loan Origination Process

Ellie Mae is the leading loan origination platform provider for the residential mortgage industry. Through its Encompass Consumer Connect, lenders can create an online experience for borrowers to easily complete applications, securely upload documents and eSign, and order services. And its newest consumer engagement product, Velocify LeadManager Essentials, provides consistent, automated communication between a borrower and the loan officer.

Blend’s end-to-end digital mortgage platform merges financial data from trusted sources to streamline pre-approvals, disclosures, conditions and eClosings. Blend also is demonstrating its home equity platform, a mobile-first experience that accelerates the HELOC and HELOAN origination process, at a separate time on Friday.

Optimal Blue’s Marketplace Platform connects the industry’s largest network of originators, investors, and providers. More than $750 billion in transactions are processed across the platform each year, facilitating a broad set of secondary market interactions like pricing, locking, hedging and trading of mortgage loans.

Process and Underwriting

Global DMS’ appraisal management software, called EVO, delivers a fully configurable workflow design of new fields, forms and reports without the need for custom development.

FirstClose, a 2020 HW Tech100 winner, provides property and borrower data intelligence and settlement services nationwide. Its web app and LOS plug-in are the industry’s first and only home equity and refi tool that covers application to servicing (credit score, valuation, title, tax, flood, closing and recording) on one platform.

FormFree‘s products AccountChek and Passport focus on automated asset verification. FormFree offers borrowers and lenders a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and delivers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey.

eClose and Fulfillment

DocMagic will demo AutoPrep, its new technology that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to change standard documents into e-enabled documents in less than 10 seconds. AutoPrep scans and parses documents, locates all areas required for signature, then tags them for eClosing – all 100 percent paperless.

Snapdocs connects lenders, title companies and notary signing agents via its digital closing platform so each can efficiently manage their closings. Powering over 1 million closings annually, Snapdocs creates a single, scalable process for every closing, whether wet, hybrid, or fully eClose.

Business Intelligence and Risk Management

Indecomm provides automation, outsourcing, compliance, and learning to large and mid-sized lenders, servicers, and title companies. AuditGenius is Indecomm’s proprietary, web-based SaaS solution to simplify the loan audit process for effective and efficient mortgage risk management.

Richey May‘s RM Analyze is a business intelligence platform for mortgage lenders, connecting to LOS, CRM, HRIS, P&L systems and more for up-to-date reports and distribution.

Capacity is an AI-powered support automation platform that allows mortgage professionals to tap into key systems like Ellie Mae, Encompass, and AllRegs and provide real-time access throughout the entire loan life cycle. Capacity connects apps, mines documents, captures tacit knowledge, and automates processes — all through a mobile-friendly chat interface.

Register now for HousingWire’s Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day, running from noon to 5 p.m. EST on Friday, April 3.