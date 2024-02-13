Mortgage tech firm TRAiNED hires two executives from Sales Boomerang

Mortgage tech firm TRAiNED Inc. hired two executives as it looks to take the company to its next phase of development.

TRAiNED named Mark Cunningham, a co-founder of Sales Boomerang, as its new CEO. It also hired Arend de Jong, co-founder and former chief financial officer of Sales Boomerang, as CFO, the company announced.

Cunningham brings more than 20 years of experience, including stints at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and title insurance company Charter Title.

In 2017, Cunningham, de Jong and three others founded Sales Boomerang, an automated borrower intelligence and retention system for the mortgage industry.

During de Jong’s tenure at Sales Boomerang, he drove the company’s revenue growth of more than 3,800% in its first three years of operation. He was named a 2021 HW Insider after Sales Boomerang debuted in the top 5% of the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

He was also behind Sales Boomerang’s achievements of helping 150-plus leading lenders close more than $30 billion in additional loan volume while outperforming industrywide customer retention rates by three to five times.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Arend, whose successful track record experience and strategic implementations will play a pivotal role in pivoting TRAiNED into a hyper-growth fintech,” said Jonathan Freed, president and founder of TRAiNED.

The addition of new leadership comes on the heels of the release of the fintech’s flagship product — Mortgage Origination Responsible Intelligence (MORI) — at the beginning of this year.

MORI is a self-service system for automating steps within the labor-intensive mortgage origination workflow. It aims to save clients an average of 15 hours per week on labor.

Founded in 2021, Pittsburgh-headquartered TRAiNED offers a plug-and-play software as a service (SaaS) platform that seamlessly integrates with any loan origination system. It is designed to streamline the loan manufacturing process while eliminating the need for employee adoption.