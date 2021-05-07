Solving the Post-Close Challenge with Intelligent Automation
Join our upcoming webinar as SoftWorks AI CEO and Avanze CEO explore the advances in tech that allow for greater levels of automation and cost reduction, especially in support of post-close and pre-fund review.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

The 100-years-war over real estate commissions
HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

How borrower education can make housing more attainable
The current housing market is making it difficult for prospective buyers to afford a home. Housing professionals need to find ways to better meet buyer needs.

Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Xome

Logix by Xome®

Logix™ by Xome® is a new portfolio management platform that integrates servicing data from across the entire property lifecycle into a single location, making it easier to scale and streamline servicing operations. With Logix, it’s easy to start tracking default servicing activities all in one place, and create efficiencies across vendor management.

Product Fast Facts

#1

New asset management platform, Logix, integrates data from across the entire property lifecycle into a single location, helping streamline servicing operations, create capacity & reduce risk.

#2

With Logix, it’s simple to see your entire portfolio and drill down to specific property level details & get 360-degree service activity status updates instantly.

#3

Logix by Xome gives servicers recommendations based on asset level data collected, resulting in outcome-based loss estimates for all disposition options

