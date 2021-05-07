Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Xome

Logix™ by Xome®
Logix™ by Xome® is a new portfolio management platform that integrates servicing data from across the entire property lifecycle into a single location, making it easier to scale and streamline servicing operations. With Logix, it’s easy to start tracking default servicing activities all in one place, and create efficiencies across vendor management.
Product Fast Facts
#1
New asset management platform, Logix™, integrates data from across the entire property lifecycle into a single location, helping streamline servicing operations, create capacity & reduce risk.
#2
With Logix™, it’s simple to see your entire portfolio and drill down to specific property level details & get 360-degree service activity status updates instantly.
#3
Logix™ by Xome gives servicers recommendations based on asset level data collected, resulting in outcome-based loss estimates for all disposition options